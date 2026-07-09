Sylvain Favreau Named Syracuse Crunch Assistant Coach

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have named Sylvain Favreau as a Syracuse Crunch Assistant Coach, Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Favreau, 48, served as head coach of the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL for the past three seasons. Under his leadership, the Voltigeurs amassed a 128-50-11-7 record and claimed the Gilles Courteau Trophy in 2024. Favreau was most recently awarded the Ron-Lapointe Trophy as QMJHL Coach of the Year for the 2025-26 season.

"I am very excited for Sylvain to join our staff," said Crunch General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard. "He is an accomplished coach with a winning pedigree and a strong background in development."

Before joining Drummondville, Favreau spent six seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads serving as an assistant coach from 2017 to 2021 before being promoted to head coach for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Favreau additionally served as assistant coach for the Canada Under-17 team in 2018-19 and head coach in 2019-20 before winning gold as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023. He also served as an assistant coach at the 2025 World Juniors.

Prior to his time in the QMJHL, Favreau was assistant coach of the CCHL's Gloucester Rangers (2009-11) then head coach (2011-15) before being named head coach and director of hockey operations for the Cumberland Grads from 2015 to 2017.

Favreau will replace A.J. MacLean who has left the organization for another opportunity.

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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