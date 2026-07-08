Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Shawn Element to AHL Contract

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Shawn Element to a one-year AHL Contract, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Element, 26, skated in 31 games with the Milwaukee Admirals last season tallying five goals and one assist. He also appeared in five games with the Providence Bruins and eight games with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL recording one goal and four assists.

The six-foot, 206-pound forward has played in 244 career AHL games with Milwaukee, Providence, Ontario and Syracuse earning 61 points (34g, 27a) to go along with 292 penalty minutes. Element has also skated in 23 career ECHL games with Maine and Orlando totaling 14 points (5g, 9a).

Prior to his professional career, the Victoriaville, Quebec native played in 274 career QMJHL contests with the Victoriaville Tigres, Cape Breton Eagles, Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Baie-Comeau Drakkar from 2016 to 2021 tallying 170 points (89g, 81a).

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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