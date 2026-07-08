IceHogs 2026-27 Home Opener Slated for October 3 vs. Milwaukee
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Rockford IceHogs have announced that the first home game of the season will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals in downtown Rockford at the BMO Center presented by Hard Rock Casino Rockford. The 2026-27 season marks the 28th season of IceHogs hockey and the 20th as the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Last season, a sold-out crowd of 6,190 watched the IceHogs storm back for a 3-2 overtime win in the home opener against the Admirals on Oct. 11.
The Hogs and Admirals square off 10 times this year, five games at the BMO Center and five matchups in Wisconsin.
The remainder of the 2026-27 regular season schedule will be announced on Thursday. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer with IceHogs' season ticket packages already available now! The IceHogs will also release their promotional calendar later this summer.
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The BMO Center, home of the Rockford IceHogs
American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026
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