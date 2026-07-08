Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Home Opener

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today that the team will open the 2026-27 season at home on Saturday, Oct. 3, against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. local time at Tucson Arena.

The matchup marks the first of 36 regular-season home games in the Old Pueblo. It is also just the third time in franchise history that the Roadrunners will open a season at home and the first since 2018-19.

Single-game tickets for all 2026-27 home games will go on sale later this summer, but fans can secure their spot for Opening Night early during the Roadrunners' National Hot Dog Day Celebration on July 15 at Barrio Brewing Co. A limited number of Opening Night side tickets will be available for just $30.

Tucson enters the campaign with a 6-4-0-0 all-time record in home openers and a 7-3-0-0 mark in season openers. The Roadrunners are seeking their first consecutive home-opening win since posting back-to-back home-opening victories in 2022-23 and 2021-22.

Tucson has won three of its last five home openers and seven of its last eight season openers.

This season's opening meeting with Colorado marks the first time the Roadrunners have hosted the Eagles in a home opener and the second time the clubs have met in a season opener, with the previous meeting coming to open the 2024-25 season at Blue Arena.

Tucson holds a 22-30-5-3 all-time record against Colorado, including a 10-15-3-3 mark at home since the Eagles became the Colorado Avalanche's AHL affiliate in 2018-19. The Roadrunners went 3-3-2-0 against the Eagles last season, including a 1-2-1-0 mark at home.

The Roadrunners finished the 2025-26 season eighth in the Pacific Division with a 34-28-10-0 record (78 points), while the Eagles placed second with a 41-20-6-5 record (93 points). Colorado is coming off a historic season in which it advanced to the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history before falling to the Chicago Wolves in Game 7.

Follow the Roadrunners throughout the 2026-27 season on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio appand streamed on AHLTV on FloHockey.

For more information on season ticket memberships, flex plans or group tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or call 866-774-6253.

The Roadrunners' complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 9.







American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.