Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Home Opener
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today that the team will open the 2026-27 season at home on Saturday, Oct. 3, against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. local time at Tucson Arena.
The matchup marks the first of 36 regular-season home games in the Old Pueblo. It is also just the third time in franchise history that the Roadrunners will open a season at home and the first since 2018-19.
Single-game tickets for all 2026-27 home games will go on sale later this summer, but fans can secure their spot for Opening Night early during the Roadrunners' National Hot Dog Day Celebration on July 15 at Barrio Brewing Co. A limited number of Opening Night side tickets will be available for just $30.
Tucson enters the campaign with a 6-4-0-0 all-time record in home openers and a 7-3-0-0 mark in season openers. The Roadrunners are seeking their first consecutive home-opening win since posting back-to-back home-opening victories in 2022-23 and 2021-22.
Tucson has won three of its last five home openers and seven of its last eight season openers.
This season's opening meeting with Colorado marks the first time the Roadrunners have hosted the Eagles in a home opener and the second time the clubs have met in a season opener, with the previous meeting coming to open the 2024-25 season at Blue Arena.
Tucson holds a 22-30-5-3 all-time record against Colorado, including a 10-15-3-3 mark at home since the Eagles became the Colorado Avalanche's AHL affiliate in 2018-19. The Roadrunners went 3-3-2-0 against the Eagles last season, including a 1-2-1-0 mark at home.
The Roadrunners finished the 2025-26 season eighth in the Pacific Division with a 34-28-10-0 record (78 points), while the Eagles placed second with a 41-20-6-5 record (93 points). Colorado is coming off a historic season in which it advanced to the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history before falling to the Chicago Wolves in Game 7.
Follow the Roadrunners throughout the 2026-27 season on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio appand streamed on AHLTV on FloHockey.
For more information on season ticket memberships, flex plans or group tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or call 866-774-6253.
The Roadrunners' complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 9.
American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026
- Comets Set to Play First Home Game on Saturday, October 10th - Utica Comets
- IceHogs 2026-27 Home Opener Slated for October 3 vs. Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Announces 2026-27 Home Openers - AHL
- Condors to Face Calgary in Home Opener October 17 - Bakersfield Condors
- Texas Stars to Host Iowa Wild in 2026-27 Home Opener - Texas Stars
- Bears Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Open 71st Season at Home against Toronto on Friday, October 2 - Rochester Americans
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2026-27 Home Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Announce Date of 2026-27 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens to Host New Provincial Rivals in 2026-27 Home Opener on October 2 - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds to Host Laval Rocket October 10 on Opening Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds Sign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Two-Year Contract - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Shawn Element to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Two Hundred Kids to Receive Free Bike Helmets Next Week Through Griffins' 'Put a Lid on It' Program - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Home Opener
- Tucson Roadrunners Sign Goaltender Jesper Vikman to One-Year AHL Contract
- Tucson Roadrunners Sign Forward Sammy Walker to One-Year AHL Contract
- Tucson Roadrunners Extend Defenseman Robbie Russo Through 2026-27
- Tucson Roadrunners Sign Forward Kevin Rooney to One-Year AHL Contract