Hartford Wolf Pack Re-Sign F Zakary Karpa
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has re-signed forward Zakary Karpa to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.
Karpa, 24, recorded four points (1 g, 3 a) in 24 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2025-26 season. He also appeared in 34 games with the ECHL's Bloomington Bison, notching 17 points (7 g, 10 a). Karpa skated in six Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Bison, scoring one assist.
Selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the native of Greenwich, CT, initially signed with the Wolf Pack on May 8, 2025.
Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Karpa skated in 117 games with Harvard University, scoring 35 points (16 g, 19 a). He served as captain of the Crimson for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2026-27 season are powered by Verizon.
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