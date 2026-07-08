Comets Set to Play First Home Game on Saturday, October 10th

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - Hockey is right around the corner as today the Utica Comets officially announced their Home Opener for the 2026-27 season. The Comets will host the Rochester Americans on Saturday, October 10th at 6 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Comets will open at home on a Saturday and with less than 200 tickets available, it's an event you will not want to miss. The Comets' roster has already undergone a significant transformation thanks to the work of New Jersey Devils' General Manager Sunny Mehta and Devils' Assistant General Manager/Comets' General Manager Braden Birch who both joined the organization this past spring.

This will mark the second full season under Head Coach Ryan Parent, who took over as bench boss in November of 2024. Last year, he led the Comets through an incredible second half, finishing just one point outside a playoff spot in a scenario that came down to the very final game of the AHL regular season. The club battled neck and neck with rival Rochester for the final playoff spot, which also makes the Home Opener a highly anticipated game.

Comets captain Ryan Schmelzer is set to return for his sixth season in Utica. Last season, he became the new all-time franchise leader in regular season points when he recorded his 176th point on February 23rd against Laval. Reaching that impressive milestone, along with being the most tenured captain in franchise history, is a testament to the continued impact that Schmelzer has had in Utica.

Some other key players set to return to the Mohawk Valley this fall include forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Ethan Edwards, to name just a couple. Parent led the team last season with 39 points and finished tied for second with 20 goals. Edwards, in his rookie season, led the team with 69 appearances and was first among Comets' defensemen with 10 goals on the year.

Among some of the highly anticipated players in the prospect pipeline are forward Ben Steeves and defenseman Anton Silayev. Steeves, 24, is a skilled winger who was acquired in a trade which sent Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers organization in late June. Steeves led the Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, with 23 goals and 45 points this past season. Silayev, 20, was drafted in the first round (10th overall) by New Jersey in the 2024 NHL Draft and is set to make his North American professional debut this fall, whether that is in New Jersey or Utica. The Russia native stands at 6'7" and has been touted for his powerful stride and shutdown ability.

With an infusion of new talent and a returning core, there is much excitement heading into the upcoming season. The full 2026-27 schedule is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now at uticacomets.com/tickets or by calling 315-790-9070. Packages start as low as $18 per game and include New Jersey Devils' preseason tickets, as well as exclusive events, discounts, and more.







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