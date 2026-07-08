Firebirds Sign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Two-Year Contract

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that the team has signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a two-year American Hockey League contract through the 2027-28 season.

Stephens, 29, returns to Coachella Valley after appearing in 69 games with the Firebirds during the 2025-26 season, recording 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points. The Peterborough, Ontario native has appeared in 123 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Seattle Kraken and was a member of the Lightning's 2020 Stanley Cup championship team. Stephens has also skated in 356 career AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket, and Coachella Valley Firebirds, posting 88 goals and 112 assists for 200 points.

"We're thrilled to have Mitchell back with the Firebirds. He brings invaluable NHL and championship experience, but just as importantly, he's a leader our players look up to", said Troy Bodie, Firebirds General Manager. "His professionalism, character, and commitment to winning help set the standard for our group every day."

Stephens joined the Firebirds during the 2024-25 season and appeared in 35 regular-season games with Coachella Valley, adding six goals and seven assists. The 5-foot-11 forward also played in 28 NHL contests with Seattle that season.

Prior to turning pro, Stephens spent four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, where he served as captain during the 2015-16 season. Stephens totaled 160 points (73 goals, 87 assists) in 209 career OHL games and represented the Spirit at the 2016 CHL Top Prospects Game before being selected 33rd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Draft.







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