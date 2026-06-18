Home Opener Set for October 10th

Published on June 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - Hockey in the Mohawk Valley is right around the corner as today the Utica Comets officially announced their 2026-27 Home Opener. The Comets' first regular season home game will be on Saturday, October 10th at 6 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center with the opponent still to be determined.

The 2026-27 campaign marks the second full season under head coach Ryan Parent, who took over as bench boss in November of 2024. Last year, he led the Comets through an incredible second half, finishing just one point outside a playoff spot in a scenario that came down to the very final game of the 2025-26 AHL regular season.

With Coach Parent's leadership as well as several key returning players, there is much anticipation and excitement for the upcoming season. Among the players set to return to Utica this fall are forwards Angus Crookshank, Shane Lachance, Cam Squires, and Matyas Melovsky, as well as defensemen Mikael Diotte and Ethan Edwards. In his first season with the Comets, Crookshank led the team with 24 goals and finished second in points with 36.

The Comets have also announced their Opening Night Sell-A-Thon presented by Utica Coffee, which will take place from June 22nd-July 1st. The Sell-A-Thon will feature daily prizes, and all Opening Night ticket buyers will be entered into the drawing for every prize including a Grand Prize. Season Ticket Members are automatically entered into each drawing. More information on the prizes can be found below:

- June 22nd - All buyers receive $5 off Utica Coffee this week

- June 23rd - $100 Babe's gift card (4)

- June 24th - Water Safari tickets (4)

- June 25th - Lunch with a player (5)

- June 26th-28th - Gift Card Bundle - Cliff's, Utica Coffee, Babe's, Concessions

- June 29th - All buyers receive a free ice cream cone from Kookie's

- June 30th - Opening Night Bundle - Puck Drop, High Five Tunnel, Meet & Greet

- July 1st - Grand Prize - Crescent Escape Package at Turning Stone Resort Casino which includes hotel accommodations at The Crescent at Turning Stone, two 18-hole rounds of golf, two hour-long spa services, and a $250 dining credit.

Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now at uticacomets.com/tickets or by calling 315-790-9070. Packages start as low as $18 per game and include New Jersey Devils' preseason tickets, as well as exclusive events, discounts, and more.

With a returning core, an infusion of youth in the lineup, strong leadership on the bench, and a drawing for a Grand Prize, Opening Night will be an event you do not want to miss.







American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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