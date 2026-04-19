Comets Upset Bruins in Regular Season Finale, Playoff Hopes Remain Alive

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Providence, RI - The Comets headed to Providence for their final game of the regular season and defeated the AHL's best team by a score of 4-2.

The Bruins came out with a strong push in the first couple minutes of the game, but the Comets settled in and established a strong forecheck and were able to generate some pressure in the offensive zone. The Bruins would strike first when Matej Blumel sent a wrister from the high slot through traffic which beat Nico Daws glove side at the 6:26 mark to make it 1-0. It was Blumel's 21st of the year from Frederic Brunet and Ty Gallagher. The Comets went to the power play shortly thereafter and despite sustained pressure, the Bruins killed it off. The Comets later killed off their only penalty of the period after Austin Strand was called for interference.

It was a strong start for the Comets in the second period, and they would carry the play for the majority of the middle frame. After killing off their second penalty of the game, the Comets would go on the power play for the second time in the contest but were held off the score board. They were, however, rewarded for their sustained pressure in the offensive zone and would earn another power play late in the second period when Providence defenseman Max Wanner was called for holding. The Comets would not be denied on their third power play of the game as Lenni Hameenaho walked into the left circle and snapped a shot through traffic which beat Providence netminder Michael DiPietro glove side to make it 1-1 with one minute left in the second. It was Hameenaho's 10th of the year from Topias Vilen and Matyas Melovsky. Just 21 seconds later, the Comets struck again when Colton White's blast from the point found its way past DiPietro to give the Comets a 2-1 lead. It was White's first of the year from Ryan Schmelzer and Mike Hardman.

Penalties continued to harm the Bruins in the third period as the Comets would strike again on the power play at the 12:08 mark when Kyle Criscuolo fired a wrist shot from the right circle past DiPietro to make it 3-1 on his 14th of the year with Calen Addison and Mike Hardman picking up the helpers. The Bruins would cut the lead to one later in the period when Georgii Merkulov entered the offensive zone and beat Nico Daws with a wrist shot from the right circle blocker side at 14:49 on his 24th of the year from Matej Blumel and Frederic Brunet. The Bruins pulled Michael DiPietro for the extra attacker in the waning moments, but Jonathan Gruden would score an empty-net goal to make it 4-2 at 19:20 for his 12th of the year from Brian Halonen and Marc McLaughlin to seal the deal for Utica.

The Comets were even with the Bruins in shots at 31 apiece, while going 2-for-7 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are still in the playoff hunt. With a Rochester regulation loss tomorrow in Hershey, the Comets will punch their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Puck drop is at 3 PM. Stay tuned on uticacomets.com and the Comets' social media channels for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.