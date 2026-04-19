Texas Set to Face Chicago in Central Division Semifinals

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will meet the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The first two games will take place at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, before the series shifts to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois for Games Three, Four and Five, if necessary. Tickets will go on sale Monday at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Stay tuned to the Stars' social media pages for exact timing.

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-five) Game 1: Tuesday, April 28 - Chicago at Texas - H-E-B Center, 7:00 p.m. CT Game 2: Thursday, April 30 - Chicago at Texas - H-E-B Center, 7:00 p.m. CT Game 3: Saturday, May 2- Texas at Chicago - Allstate Arena, 7:00 p.m. CT *Game 4: Sunday, May 3 - Texas at Chicago - Allstate Arena, 3:00 p.m. CT *Game 5: Tuesday, May 5 - Texas at Chicago - Allstate Arena, 7:00 p.m. CT *if necessary

The Stars and Wolves have met just once in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Following the Stars inaugural season in 2009-10, the teams matched up in the 2010 Division Finals. The series went the distance, with Jamie Benn scoring the overtime winner in Game Seven to send Texas to the Western Conference Finals. The Stars reached the Calder Cup Finals that season, with a runner-up finish to the Hershey Bears in a series that lasted six games.

Texas and Chicago clashed eight times during the 2025-26 season, with the Stars going 7-1-0-0 against the Wolves, including a perfect 4-0-0-0 mark at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and a 3-1-0-0 showing at Allstate Arena. Texas earned a 3-1 victory in the first matchup between the teams on Jan. 10 in the Windy City. The Wolves pulled out their sole win of the season series in a 5-4 result on Feb. 21. In the Stars' final visit to Chicago, Texas swept the Wolves with a 4-2 triumph on Mar. 7, followed by a 7-6 comeback win in a shootout the next night.

The Wolves made their first trip to the Lone Star State on Mar. 17-18. Texas defended home ice with two wins, a 2-1 victory in the opener, followed by a two-goal night from Cross Hanas that highlighted a 5-4 result in the rematch. The last two meetings at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Apr. 3-4 saw Harrison Scott light the lamp twice in a 3-1 Stars win. Then in the series finale, Jack Becker vaulted Texas into the lead with 3:53 left in regulation to seal a 4-2 comeback victory.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at www.texasstars.com/tickets. For more information, call 512-GO-STARS (467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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