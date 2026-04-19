Roadrunners Rally Past Siver Knights, Winning, 5-4

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







At 14:40 in the first, Cameron Hebig scored the first goal of the game, giving Tucson an early 1-0 lead. Miko Matikka would add to the Tucson lead, 2-0, six-minutes later. 90-seconds into the second, Hebig would score his second of the game, increasing the Tucson lead to 3-0. Later in the second period, Henderson would score two goals in just 80-seconds: Kai Uchacz scored his third goal in three games, then Mitch McLain found a loose puck in the crease to cut the Tucson lead to 3-2. At 11:52 in the third, Hebig completed his hat-trick and the Roadrunners retook a two-goal lead, 4-2. With three-minutes remaining in the game, Austin Poganski would score an empty-netter making it 5-3 for Tucson. With just over a minute to go, Viliam Kmec scored his fourth goal of the year to make it 5-3. Seconds later, Raphael Lavoie became the first Silver Knight to score 30-goals in a season making it 5-4 Tucson. Despite the late push, the Silver Knights could not complete the comeback, falling to the Roadrunners 5-4.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

GAME 1 - Wednesday, April 22 | 7 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda

GAME 2 - Friday, April 24 | 7 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda

GAME 3* - Sunday, April 26 | 3 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda

*If Necessary

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will now turn their attention to their first-round opponent in the Calder Cup Playoffs, the San Jose Barracuda. Game 1 will take place on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. PT. Game 2 will be on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. PT with a possible Game 3 on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. PT. The entirety of the first round will take place at Lee's Family Forum. Playoff tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, April 20. Click here to sign up for ticket alerts and to be reminded when tickets go on sale.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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