Condors Rally for Overtime; Open Playoffs Thursday
Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (37-23-12, 86pts) rallied for overtime and finished the regular season with a 4-3 overtime loss against the San Jose Barracuda (40-28-4, 84pts) on Saturday. Bakersfield is the 5 seed in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs and will host Coachella Valley on Thursday in Game 1 at Dignity Health Arena.
A Kasper Halttunen power-play goal made it 1-0 San Jose in the first period as Connor Ungar stopped 16 of 17 shots in his return to the lineup.
The teams exchanged two-goal second periods with Isaac Howard (24th) and Viljami Marjala (17th) each scoring for Bakersfield.
The Condors forced overtime when Atro Leppanen (11th) blistered home an extra attacker goal on the power play with two minutes left. It was the ninth extra attacker goal of the season for the Condors.
San Jose won in overtime. It was the Condors 20th trip to overtime this season.
Marjala extended his point streak to six games (3g-5a). He was the only Condors player to play all 72 games. Howard had a goal and assist to finish t-4th in the AHL rookie scoring race.
Quinn Hutson led all rookies with 30 goals this season and finished second in the AHL rookie scoring race.
Griffith had two assists and finished fifth in the AHL overall scoring race.
David Lewandowski, a fourth-round selection by the Edmonton Oilers in 2025, made his professional debut. He had an assist.
ROUND ONE IS SET! CONDORS HOST GAME 1 THURSDAY!
(5) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS vs (4) COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS (best-of-3)
GAME 1: Thursday, April 23: Coachella Valley @ BAKERSFIELD (Dignity Health Arena), 7 p.m.
GAME 2: Saturday, April 25: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 6 p.m.
GAME 3: Sunday, April 26: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 5 p.m.*
PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE
You can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Purchase yours.
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026
- Roadrunners Rally Past Siver Knights, Winning, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Rally for Overtime; Open Playoffs Thursday - Bakersfield Condors
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- Colorado Wraps up Regular Season with 7-5 Loss to Wranglers - Colorado Eagles
- Condors to Host Game 1 Thursday; Series Set - Bakersfield Condors
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- The Canucks Shut out the Pacific Division Champions - Abbotsford Canucks
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- Perets Spectacular in Shutout Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
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- Anaheim Ducks Sign Roger Mcqueen to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
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- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens, Defenseman Dyllan Gill to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
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- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
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