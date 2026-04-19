Condors Rally for Overtime; Open Playoffs Thursday

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (37-23-12, 86pts) rallied for overtime and finished the regular season with a 4-3 overtime loss against the San Jose Barracuda (40-28-4, 84pts) on Saturday. Bakersfield is the 5 seed in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs and will host Coachella Valley on Thursday in Game 1 at Dignity Health Arena.

A Kasper Halttunen power-play goal made it 1-0 San Jose in the first period as Connor Ungar stopped 16 of 17 shots in his return to the lineup.

The teams exchanged two-goal second periods with Isaac Howard (24th) and Viljami Marjala (17th) each scoring for Bakersfield.

The Condors forced overtime when Atro Leppanen (11th) blistered home an extra attacker goal on the power play with two minutes left. It was the ninth extra attacker goal of the season for the Condors.

San Jose won in overtime. It was the Condors 20th trip to overtime this season.

Marjala extended his point streak to six games (3g-5a). He was the only Condors player to play all 72 games. Howard had a goal and assist to finish t-4th in the AHL rookie scoring race.

Quinn Hutson led all rookies with 30 goals this season and finished second in the AHL rookie scoring race.

Griffith had two assists and finished fifth in the AHL overall scoring race.

David Lewandowski, a fourth-round selection by the Edmonton Oilers in 2025, made his professional debut. He had an assist.

ROUND ONE IS SET! CONDORS HOST GAME 1 THURSDAY!

(5) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS vs (4) COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS (best-of-3)

GAME 1: Thursday, April 23: Coachella Valley @ BAKERSFIELD (Dignity Health Arena), 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Saturday, April 25: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 6 p.m.

GAME 3: Sunday, April 26: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 5 p.m.*

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE

You can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Purchase yours.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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