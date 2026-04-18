Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 7 p.m.

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors close the 2025-26 regular season with a 7 p.m. road tilt in San Jose. Bakersfield is 4-2-1 in seven games against the Barracuda this season.

LOOKING BACK

Sam Poulin and Roby Jarventie each scored twice last night as the Condors won their home finale, 5-2. Matt Tomkins stopped 28 shots for his 20th win of the season.

COACHELLA IT IS

The Condors will meet the Coachella Valley Firebirds in round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs next week. Home ice is still to be determined for the series, but Bakersfield's first home game will be either Thursday if it's the 5 seed and Friday if it's the 4 seed.

Coachella Valley has San Diego tonight on the road and Abbotsford tomorrow at home. The Condors need one more point from their game tonight more than the amount of points Coachella collects in its two games.

ROOKIE SCORING RACE TO COME DOWN TO FINAL GAME

Quinn Hutson recorded his second multi-assist game of the week to stay in the conversation for the rookie scoring crown. He has 63 points, one behind Ilya Protas of Hershey. The Bears have two games left. Hutson's 30 goals are two more than Protas.

POWERED UP

Isaac Howard's power play goal last night was his 23rd of the season overall and his 7th on the man advantage. His 23 goals in 46 games is third most among rookies.

HOME IS WHERE THE WINS ARE

Bakersfield finished with 25 home wins this season, most in the team's AHL era. The team currently has the third best home record in the league at a .736 points percentage. Bakersfield is 8-2-2 in its last 12 on home ice.

MR. INSURANCE.

Roby Jarventie enters tonight on a six-game point streak with 10 points (6g-4a) over that span. He scored his 22nd on the power play last night and added an empty goal for his 23rd of the year. Overall, he has six empty-net goals, tied for the league lead and five game winners.

MAJICIAN

Marjala has points in five straight (2g-5a) and is second on the team with 42 assists.

WELCOME BACK CONNOR

Connor Ungar rejoined the Condors after being recalled from Orlando. Ungar is 9-2-1 with Bakersfield this season with a .926 save percentage. He is expected to start tonight.

RED LIGHT THERAPY

The Condors have the third best offense in the AHL behind Henderson and Grand Rapids, averaging 3.39 goals per game.

DOUBLE NICKEL, DOUBLE DIMES

Cam Dineen had two assists last night and has five assists in his last six games. Over his last 10 outings, he has eight points (1g-7a).

BACK ON THE CHARTS

Seth Griffith is tied for fifth in the AHL scoring race with 65 points on the season. He had a power-play assist last night.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 34-3-9 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

SAN JOSE SWIMMING

With just one win in their last 11 games, the Barracuda have slipped to sixth in the division and will face Henderson in round one next week. Filip Bystedt scored last night and is second on the team with 22 goals.

UP NEXT

Depending on seeding the Condors will host Coachella Valley either Thursday or Friday at Dignity Health Arena. Stay tuned!

CONDORS @ BARRACUDA

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. PT

Tech CU Arena; San Jose, Calif.

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE: Purchase your Playoff Passes for the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs run. Passes come as eight ticket flex vouchers to be used for any games of any round.

HOME GAME 'A' ON SALE NOW: Why wait? Our first home game will be either Thursday or Friday, but we know you'll want to be there. Tickets for Home Game 'A' are on sale.

WARMUP JERSEY AUCTION LIVE: Looking to win an official 2025-26 Condors warmup jersey? The auction runs through next Monday.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.