Player Rewind: Quinn Hutson

Published on May 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Quinn Hutson was signed in April of last year as a free agent out of Boston University and made his NHL debut, appearing in two games, with the Edmonton Oilers at the end of last season.

The Illinois native burst on to the professional scene in 2025-26 with the Condors, establishing himself as one of the preeminent first-year scorers in the American Hockey League. Despite a slow start which saw Hutson record three points in his first 10 games, the winger would amass 60 points (30g-33a) over his final 57 games to check nearly every box among the league's best in 2025-26.

His 30 goals matched Seth Griffith's team record set in 2021-22 and led all AHL rookies in that category. He was one of nine players overall in the league to hit 30 goals, finishing tied for sixth.

His 63 points was second among all rookies and tied for ninth overall in the AHL. It was the third highest Condors rookie scoring total behind Tyler Benson's 66 and Cooper Marody's 64, both in the 2018-19 season.

December was his best month amassing 13 points (9g-4a) in eight games with the Condors en route to being recognized as the AHL's Rookie of the Month. It also garnered NHL attention as Hutson scored his first NHL goal on December 18 against Boston.

Honors continued after the season as Hutson joined fellow teammate Isaac Howard on the AHL's All-Rookie Team. The strong regular season carried over into the postseason as well as he scored in each of the Condors three first round series games against Coachella Valley.

CONTRACT STATUS: Hutson signed a two-year NHL contract extension with the Oilers in January, starting next season.

PLAYER REWIND SERIES: Every Wednesday, we'll take a look back at the year that was for Condors who made headlines in the 2025-26 season. Up next in the Player Rewind series is Isaac Howard.







American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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