Admirals See Record Attendance in 25-26 Season

Published on May 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer announced today that the team set a new team AHL record for highest average attendance by averaging 6,332 fans during the 2025-26 season. The new mark bests the old record of 6,329 fans per game set in their first season in 2001-02, their first season in the American Hockey League.

This season also mark the third consecutive season they have averaged over 6,000 fans per game and the fourth straight campaign they have experienced year-over-year growth.

"We want to thank all of the fans that attended our games this season," said Turer. "We truly have the best fans in the AHL and they continue to show it year after year. We take pride in our ability to entertain them, both on the ice and off of it, with great giveaways, post-game concerts and ticket prices that won't break the bank.

A total of 227,953 people came through the gates at historic Panther Arena over the course of 36 home games. The Ads had seven crowds in excess of 8,000 fans and from Christmas through the end of the regular season the team averaged 6,925 fans at each home game.

The Admirals open the home portion of their 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 12th at Panther Arena.







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