Amerks Broadcaster Don Stevens Earns Induction into New York State Hockey Hall of Fame

Published on May 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are pleased to announce today that retiring broadcaster Don Stevens, the longtime Voice of the Amerks and the longest tenured play-by-play broadcaster in the history of the American Hockey League, will be inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

Induction ceremonies are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 at the Hilton Hotel in Troy, NY.

Stevens, a two-time Calder Cup winner and Amerks Hall of Famer, recently closed out a remarkable 58-year career in sports broadcasting, including the last 40 as the legendary Voice of the Amerks.

"Aside from Jody Gage, who we welcomed to the Hall in 2023, there is no one more synonymous with Rochester Americans hockey than the legendary Don Stevens," said Executive Director Rene M. Leroux. "Don is one of the all-time great hockey broadcasters of his era and his voice will forever be the true voice of the Rochester Americans. We're excited for Don to take his rightful place in the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame."

"How incredibly special it is to receive yet another outstanding honor," said Stevens, who in total called 3,364 games over his 40-year career as the team's primary play-by-play broadcaster. "I thank Rene and the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee for this tremendous recognition. To be a part of the truly impressive list of names in the Hall of Fame is something I could never have dreamed possible. Going from a boy on a farm in the plains of Alberta to the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame is simply mind-boggling. I am totally blessed to have had this 58-year broadcasting career, and especially the last 40 with such a storied American Hockey League franchise in the Rochester Americans."

The induction is the latest in the long list of notable accolades and achievements for Stevens, who this past season was honored by several AHL teams during his final farewell tour and had the distinction of having his one-of-a-kind bobblehead encased in the Buffalo Sabres display inside the walls of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

The highlight of the season for Stevens, however, came on the day of the Amerks' regular-season home finale on Friday, April 17 when Rochester Mayor Malik Evans presented him with the Key to the City, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an individual, before Monroe County Executive Adam Bello delivered a proclamation declaring April 17 forever Don Stevens Day.

Stevens, who joined the Amerks prior to the 1986-87 campaign, has provided the soundtrack to some of the most memorable moments in the 70-year history of the franchise in addition to witnessing many changes in the AHL since he first put on the headphones and called his first Amerks game at the old Rochester War Memorial. Known as the "Dean of AHL Broadcasters," Stevens has witnessed the expansion of the league to an all-time high 32 teams and the explosion of media coverage of the AHL.

He served the team in numerous capacities during his tenure, including public relations director, TV host, radio talk show host, and TV and radio play-by-play broadcaster. In addition, Stevens founded the AHL Broadcasters/Writers Association and served as its president.

Stevens called games on the radio home of the Amerks, 95.7 FM/950 AM WGR Rochester, in addition to calling select home games live on CW Rochester. Stevens also had the distinction of covering the Amerks on multiple occasions over the NHL Network and SiriusXM Satellite Radio, introducing Amerks hockey on both a national and international level.

During the 2024-25 season, Stevens delivered the call for what would be the Amerks' 2,500th regular-season franchise win following a 6-3 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Nov. 8, 2024, making Rochester just the second team in league history other than the Hershey Bears to reach the mark. In 2009-10, Stevens called Rochester's historic 2,000th franchise win as the Amerks joined an elite club, becoming just the second team in the American Hockey League and eighth overall in North American hockey history to achieve the feat. He was also behind the microphone for five of the 20 goals scored by an AHL goaltender, most recently in 2010-11 when Binghamton's Chris Holt fired in an empty-netter against Rochester.

Stevens' most memorable season with the organization came during the 2010-11 campaign, his 25th with the red, white and blue. Stevens' years of dedicated service to the club was acknowledged with his enshrinement in the team's prestigious Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2011. As the 50th member of the Hall, and just the second broadcaster inducted, Stevens joined an elite group of individuals whose tireless contributions and commitment to the franchise matches those of the original 1956 Rochester Americans.

From 1996-2009, Stevens maintained a dual role while also serving as the broadcaster for the Rochester Rhinos (United Soccer League). With the Rhinos, Stevens was part of back-to-back regular season championships (1998-99), three A-League championships in four years (1998, 1999 and 2001), the 1999 U.S. Open Cup and 14 consecutive playoff runs during his tenure. In 1998, he even covered an Amerks hockey game and the Rhinos' championship game on the same day. Stevens was inducted into the Rhinos Hall of Fame on Sept. 24, 2016 during halftime of the club's final regular-season home matchup, becoming the first broadcaster in Rhinos team history to earn the honors.

Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards for his work on radio and television. In 1993-94, he won the AHL's prestigious James H. Ellery Award, given annually to the person that has made outstanding contributions to coverage and promotion of the AHL for his work on the Amerks Radio Network. Stevens has also won a national ACE Award for Cable Excellence as the host of the weekly television show, "Amerks Report," and received the Rochester Press-Radio Club's Louis MacMillan Award for sportscasting excellence.

In 2003, he was inducted into the Frontier Field Walk of Fame in the media category. The Walk of Fame is located inside Frontier Field and features the names of fans, players, contributors and media throughout Rochester's sports history. Following the 2012-13 season, Stevens' 27th as the Amerks play-by-play man, he was again awarded with the AHL's James H. Ellery Memorial Award for excellence in radio coverage for the second time in his career.

Stevens is a three-time winner of the Rochester Press-Radio Club's Gary Smith and George Beahon Sports Media Excellence Award, the most recent of which came in May 2024. He was honored as the 2020 Sportsperson of the Year by the Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and in February 2023, the Amerks dedicated the press box at The Blue Cross Arena in his honor in recognition of nearly 40 years of service to the organization.

With the Amerks, Stevens has broadcast seven Calder Cup Finals and the Spengler Cup in Switzerland, winning a pair of Calder Cup championships in the process. Stevens has taken the AHL to its highest level during the course of his career and has shown his true professionalism by working with younger broadcasters throughout the league. Each season he has made it a point to "promote the Rochester Americans and the American Hockey League," from his seat in the radio booth to the podium at numerous charity events.

During his career, broadcasting has taken the Wainwright, Alberta, native all over the United States, Canada, Europe and Puerto Rico. He has worked in such markets as Seattle, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Rochester.







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