Bears Recall Jalen Luypen from South Carolina

Published on May 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have recalled forward Jalen Luypen from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Luypen, 23, appeared in both of Hershey's playoff wins during a sweep over the Bridgeport Islanders in the opening round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs before being loaned to the Stingrays on April 24, where he appeared in six postseason contests and produced three points (2g, 1a) for South Carolina to help the club win its best-of-seven South Division Semifinals series against the Atlanta Gladiators 4-2.

During the 2025-26 regular season, Luypen appeared in two games with Hershey, scoring one goal, and eventually signed an American Hockey League contract with the Bears for the remainder of the campaign on April 19. He also skated in 22 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, recording six points (4g, 2a).

Luypen also added 37 points (14g, 23a) in 35 ECHL games with South Carolina to tie for fourth in team scoring and lead the team in points per game (1.06).

In 144 career AHL games with Hershey, Tucson, and Rockford, Luypen has scored 41 points (17g, 24a).

The Bears continue the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs when they host Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The first 6,000 fans will receive a fan clapper, thanks to Penn State Health, Pepsi, and Shippensburg University.







American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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