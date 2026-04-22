Amerks Announce Playoff Roster

Published on April 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team's roster for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, which begin tonight when the Amerks meet the Toronto Marlies in Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round series at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Rochester's 32-man postseason roster features 17 forwards and 12 defensemen along with three goaltenders.

The series shifts to Rochester for Game 2 on Friday, April 24 at Blue Cross Arena, and if necessary, returns north of the border for a decisive Game 3 back in Toronto on Sunday, April 26. The opening round series marks the fifth postseason meeting between the two teams and the first since the Amerks swept the Marlies in the 2023 North Division Finals.

The Amerks officially punched their ticket to the postseason, locking up the fifth and final playoff spot in the American Hockey League's North Division on the final day of the regular season by virtue of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Hershey Bears in Sunday's regular season finale at Giant Center. It marks the team's 51st playoff appearance in the 70-year history of the franchise.

Festivities for Game 2 of the series on Friday, April 24 begin with a Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, before the game where fans 21 and older can enjoy $5 12-ounce beer specials at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop. The first 2,500 fans will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Flower City Apparel.

Tickets for Rochester's guaranteed first-round home game start as low as $20 and range in price up to $42 depending on seating location. Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.







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