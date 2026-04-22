DiPietro Selected as Winner of Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as AHL's Top Goaltender

Published on April 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 22, that goaltender Michael DiPietro has been selected as the winner of the American Hockey League's Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the top goaltender for the second consecutive season. The award is voted on by league coaches, media, and players.

DiPietro, 26, is the first two-time winner of the Baz Bastien Memorial Award in franchise history. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender posted a 34-8-1 record in 45 appearances in the 2025-26 season. He led the American Hockey League with a career-best 1.91 goals against average, .930 save percentage, and 34 wins. DiPietro has also recorded three shoutouts and three assists.

The consecutive Baz Bastien Memorial Award winner opened the season with seven straight victories through November 12 and posted 10 straight games allowing no more than two goals from December 7 to January 23.

"The first thing that comes to mind is consistency in how he shows up and has put this team on his back for two years," said Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel. "There's something to be said about someone that can come in and play that well for such a long period of time. It's nice to see him get recognized for what we all know. He's an amazing kid to root for. As good as he is in the crease, he's just as good off the ice. We are very privileged to have him here."

The Windsor, Ontario, native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with rights to Jonathan Myrenberg for Jack Studnicka.







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