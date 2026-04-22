Syracuse Crunch to Host North Division Semifinals Watch Parties at Tully's Good Times April 24 and 26

Published on April 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will host North Division Semifinals Watch Parties at the Tully's Good Times on Erie Blvd on Friday, April 24 and Sunday, April 26 when the team faces the Cleveland Monsters.

The Watch Parties will be held at the Tully's Good Times location at 2943 Erie Blvd E in Syracuse. Fans are welcome to cheer on the Crunch as they begin the North Division Semifinals series on the road in Cleveland. Puck drops for Game 1 on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Game 2 is Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m.

The Crunch will have a table set up with information about playoffs and will offer fans the opportunity to enter-to-win prizes.

Entry for the Watch Party is free and open to the public. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Standing room will be available in the bar area.

Tully's Good Times is a sports-themed, casual dining restaurant. Each location boasts more than 70 TV's showing all the sports, all the time. If the game is on, you can watch it at Tully's Good Times. Tully's Good Times believes in providing delicious food and excellent service at a great value. The restaurant can be reached at (315) 451-6766 and online at www.tullysgoodtimes.com.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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