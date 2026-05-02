Syracuse Crunch Edged by Cleveland Monsters, 4-3, in Overtime

Published on May 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch forward Matthew Peca vs. the Cleveland Monsters

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne) Syracuse Crunch forward Matthew Peca vs. the Cleveland Monsters(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Cleveland Monsters, 4-3, in overtime in Game 3 tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Syracuse opened scoring in a back-and-forth affair that saw four lead changes. Cleveland now holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals series.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 28-of-32 shots. Zach Sawchenko earned the win turning aside 31-of-34 shots between the pipes for the Monsters. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on five opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

The Crunch were first on the board halfway through the opening frame. Jakob Pelletier dropped the puck off at the left point for Spencer Kersten to grab as he came down the left wing before snipping a shot from the face off dot.

The Monsters evened the score eight seconds into the second period when the puck dropped down from the netting for Riley Bezeau to chip in. They stole the lead at the 8:04 mark. Mikael Pyyhtiä threw a cross-zone feed for Guillaume Richard to score with a wrister from the left circle. Syracuse responded late in the frame and tied the game at the 14:15 mark. Pelletier dug the puck out from behind the net and centered it for Nick Abruzzese to score with a close-range shot while all alone out front.

Syracuse regained the lead just 3:06 into the third period. Ethan Gauthier was in the slot to redirect Tommy Miller's right-point shot. Six minutes later, Cleveland responded to even the score, 3-3, when Richard jammed in a rebound. The teams remained tied through the remainder of the period and went to overtime.

Hudson Fasching wrapped around the back of the net and stuffed in the game-winner for Cleveland at the 10:05 mark of the overtime period.

The Crunch will look to even the best-of-five series against the Monsters at home on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Spencer Kersten and Ethan Gauthier both scored their first career Calder Cup Playoffs goals tonight...Nick Abruzzese scored his first Calder Cup Playoffs goal since May 13, 2023.

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American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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