Wolves Tip Stars 5-4 in OT to Even Central Division Semifinals

Published on May 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves rallied from three separate deficits to stun the Texas Stars 5-4 in overtime in Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals on Thursday night in Cedar Park, Texas.

Domenick Fensore notched the game-winner in overtime, Juuso Valimaki had two goals, Cal Foote scored and added an assist and Noel Gunler also tallied as the Wolves evened the best-of-five series at 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The Stars jumped out to a quick lead when Matthew Seminoff scored on the first shot of the game just 44 seconds after opening puck drop.

The Wolves responded midway through the first period when Valimaki struck on a four-on-three power play. The veteran defenseman flipped a shot from the top of the right circle that sailed past Stars netminder Remi Poirier, who was screened by Wolves forward Justin Robidas. Bradly Nadeau and Robidas assisted on Valimaki's tying goal.

Michael Karow's score gave the Stars a 2-1 advantage but again the Wolves responded. This time, Foote teed up a shot from the top of the right circle and wired it by Poirier to the glove side. Joel Nystrom and Josiah Slavin had assists.

Late in the first, the Stars took a 3-2 lead when Curtis McKenzie found the back of the net.

Gunler evened things at 3-3 early in the second stanza as the forward took a nifty cross-ice feed from Evan Vierling and ripped a shot from the left circle that beat a flailing Poirier to the stick side. Vierling and Nikita Pavlychev recorded assists.

The Wolves took their first lead of the series on Valimaki's second tally of the contest. The blueliner caught up to a loose puck in the Stars zone and fired a one-timer from the left dot that found its way through Poirier's pads. Skyler Brind'Amour and Foote earned assists.

With the clock winding down in the second, Ellis Rickwood's marker pulled Texas even heading into the third.

After a scoreless third, the game went to overtime where Fensore ended it. Midway through the period, the defenseman took a terrific backhanded feed from Ryan Suzuki and ripped a one-timer from the high slot past Poirier to the glove side. Suzuki and Ivan Ryabkin assisted.

Cayden Primeau (25 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Poirier (26 saves) suffered the loss for the Stars.

Up next: The Wolves host the Texas Stars in Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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