Wolves Fall to Stars 2-0 in Game 1 of Central Division Semifinals

Published on April 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves opened the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs by falling to the Texas Stars 2-0 in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals on Tuesday night in Cedar Park, Texas.

In a classic goaltending showdown, the Stars' Remi Poirier (16 saves) out-dueled the Wolves' Cayden Primeau (25 saves) to propel Texas to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series that will continue with Game 2 on Thursday night in Texas. Artem Shlaine scored both goals of the contest for the Stars.

After a scoreless first two periods, the Stars went on the power play early in the third and Shlaine converted:43 into the man advantage for the game-winner.

Shlaine then capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the waning moments.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Texas to face the Stars in Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals on Thursday night (7 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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