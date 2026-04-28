Griffins to Begin Playoffs in Manitoba

Published on April 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman William Lagesson (right) vs. the Manitoba Moose

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman William Lagesson (right) vs. the Manitoba Moose(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Manitoba Moose // Sat., May 2 // Central Division Semifinals presented by Xfinity - Game 1 // 3 p.m. EDT // Canada Life Centre

GRIFFINS at Manitoba Moose // Sun., May 3 // Central Division Semifinals presented by Xfinity - Game 2 // 3 p.m. EDT // Canada Life Centre

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM at 2:45 p.m. EDT

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

2025-26 Regular-Season Series: 6-1-1-0 Overall, 3-1-0-0 Away

All-Time Regular-Season Series: 86-48-1-2-10 Overall, 41-27-0-0-3 Away

All-Time Playoff Series: 9-14 Overall, 4-7 Away

NHL Affiliation: Winnipeg Jets

Setting the Stage: The Griffins clinched their 20th playoff berth (28 postseasons) with a franchise-best 51-16-4-1 record (.743) and 107 points, claiming first place in the Central Division, first in the Western Conference and second overall in the AHL. Grand Rapids matches up against fourth-seeded Manitoba Moose (35-29-5-3, 78 pts.), who defeated the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 in the first round for their first series victory since 2018. The Moose have reached the Central Division Semifinals for the first time since 2023. Grand Rapids finished the regular season series against Manitoba with a 6-1-1-0 record, including 3-0-1-0 at Van Andel Arena and 3-1-0-0 at the Canada Life Centre. After beginning the season series with a four-game win streak, the Griffins dropped two straight against the Moose before finishing with wins in the final two meetings. The Griffins scored four or more goals in five of the eight contests and outscored the Moose 32-17. Only three of the eight meetings were decided by one goal. Grand Rapids averaged 4.25 goals per game at Manitoba and 3.75 goals against the Moose at Van Andel Arena. In the final two meetings against the Moose from April 3-4, the Griffins outscored Manitoba 13-5, securing wins of 6-3 and 7-2 at the Canada Life Centre. The Griffins and Moose have met four times in the Calder Cup Playoffs, with the Moose claiming three of the four series. The Moose have defeated Grand Rapids in the three most recent playoff meetings in 2018 (DSF, 3-2), 2009 (DF, 4-0) and 2007 (DSF, 4-3). The Griffins' lone playoff series win against Manitoba came in the 2006 division finals, winning 4-3. The Griffins are 5-7 at home and 4-7 on the road against Manitoba in the postseason. Grand Rapids possesses a 103-89 ledger in the postseason and 21-17 series record, which includes games in the IHL's Turner Cup Playoffs from 1996-01. In the AHL, the Griffins are 85-72 in the postseason, which includes two Calder Cups (2017, 2013) and a 7-7 mark in a best-of-five series. This is Manitoba's 14th Calder Cup Playoff appearance in 21 seasons, as it returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2024. The Moose are 66-67 in postseason games and have a 13-13 series record.

Championship-Caliber Team: With a 5-2 win at the Cleveland Monsters on March 26, the Griffins clinched a division title for the first time since 2014-15, when they won the Midwest, and claimed the Central Division crown for the first time since 2002-03. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, this marked the Griffins' second-earliest title in franchise history (2002-03 Central-March 9) and their eighth division title overall. Grand Rapids, which has now won six division titles as a member of the AHL, earned the Sam Pollock Trophy for the first time since 2005-06, when it was awarded to the champion of the North Division. With San Jose's 6-3 win over Colorado on April 3, the Griffins clinched the Western Conference regular-season title. This marked their third regular-season conference championship as members of the AHL (2005-06 & 2002-03) and the fifth in franchise history, including IHL Eastern Conference crowns in 2000-01 and 1999-00.

Milwaukee/Manitoba Series Recap: The Manitoba Moose defeated the Milwaukee Admirals, 2-1, in their best-of-three first-round series in the Central Division. The Admirals took Game 1 (4-1) before the Moose tallied consecutive 2-1 victories to earn the series win. The Moose averaged just 1.67 goals per game, while allowing 2.00 goals. In addition, Manitoba averaged 36 shots per outing while allowing 25.3 shots. Manitoba's power play went 1-for-8 (12.5%) against Milwaukee and allowed a shorthanded goal. Their penalty kill went a perfect 7-for-7 against the Admirals' power play, which ranked third in the AHL during the regular season. AHL All-Star Classic participant Thomas Milic served as Manitoba's goaltender in Game 1 and Domenic DiVincentiis competed in Games 2 and 3. David Gustafsson leads the Moose with three points (1-2--3) in three games, while Parker Ford has notched a team-high two goals.

The Anticipation is Killing Me: For the first time in franchise history, the Griffins' playoff run will start in the month of May. Last year's Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals versus Texas on April 29 at Van Andel Arena was the previous latest date for their playoff opener. Game 1 at Manitoba on Saturday will be 13 days since the Griffins' regular-season finale, and Game 3 next Wednesday will mark their first home game in 25 days. Game 3 on May 6 will also be the Griffins' latest home playoff debut ever (previously May 1 in 2024 & 2013).

The Promised Land: On Feb. 27, the Griffins clinched their 20th playoff berth with a 4-1 Hershey Bears victory over the Rockford IceHogs and became the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason. Feb. 27 was the earliest clinching date in team history, surpassing the previous mark of March 6 during the 2003-04 season, and the earliest for an AHL team since 1992-93, when the Binghamton Rangers clinched on Feb. 24 with 24 games remaining. Grand Rapids returns to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season under head coach Dan Watson, after missing the previous two postseasons in 2022 and 2023. The Griffins held at least a share of first place in the Central Division for the entire season and led the entire AHL for much of the campaign.

A Cut Above: There have been 11 different Calder Cup champions since 2011, with Grand Rapids (2017, 2013) and Hershey (2024, 2023) being the only teams to earn multiple championships during that time. The other winners were Abbotsford (2025), Chicago (2022), Charlotte (2019), Toronto (2018), Lake Erie (2016), Manchester (2015), Texas (2014), Norfolk (2012) and Binghamton (2011).

Prior History: The Griffins and Moose renew a rivalry that dates back to their IHL days in 1996-97. Both franchises joined the AHL in the same season in 2001-02. Since the 1996-97 IHL season, the teams have met a combined 147 times in the regular season, with the Griffins possessing an 86-48-1-2-10 record (.633). The Moose are the fifth-most frequent opponent of the Griffins. Grand Rapids and Manitoba have met four times in the Calder Cup Playoffs, with the Moose claiming three of the four series victories. The Moose have defeated Grand Rapids in the three most recent playoff meetings in 2018 (DSF, 3-2), 2009 (DF, 4-0) and 2007 (DSF, 4-3). The Griffins' lone playoff series win against Manitoba came in the 2006 division finals, winning 4-3.

Hard to Kill: During the Griffins' franchise-record run of seven straight playoff appearances from 2013-2019, they won two Calder Cups (2013 and 2017), twice lost to the eventual champion (Texas 2014, Lake Erie 2016), and twice lost to the cup runner-up (Utica 2015, Chicago 2019). During their 15 previous AHL playoff runs, they won those pair of cups, lost to the eventual champion on four occasions, and also lost to the other finalist four times. Including their first five seasons as members of the International Hockey League, the Griffins have qualified for the postseason on 20 prior occasions, winning it all twice, losing six times to the eventual champ, and losing four times to the runner-up.

Bench Boss: Third-year head coach Dan Watson makes his third straight Calder Cup Playoffs appearance. He is the third head coach in franchise history to reach the postseason in the first three full years as head coach, joining Jeff Blashill (2012-15) and Todd Nelson (2015-18). In 2024, Watson led Grand Rapids to the Central Division Finals, where it lost a winner-take-all Game 5 on the road to the division champion Milwaukee Admirals. Watson, who has never missed the postseason as a pro head coach, has a 5-7 playoff record in the previous two seasons with Grand Rapids. With the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Watson went 51-34 (.600) over five postseasons, reaching the Kelly Cup Finals twice (2019 and 2022) and leading Toledo to four Western Conference Finals berths (2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023).

From Friend to Foe: The Griffins and Moose share a couple connections on championship winning teams. Eddie Genborg and Alfons Freij won a gold medal with Team Sweden at this year's World Junior Championship. In 2023, assistant coach Steph Julien and Thomas Milic won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship. In addition, former Griffin Drew MacIntyre (2004-06) is Manitoba's goaltending coach. MacIntyre was a member of the Griffins' 2005-06 squad that won the AHL's regular-season championship, and he remains as Grand Rapids' career playoff leader in GAA (1.62) and save percentage (.940).

Been There, Done That: Assistant coach Brian Lashoff (2013 and 2017 Grand Rapids) is the lone Griffin to hoist the Calder Cup, while John Leonard reached last year's Calder Cup Finals with the Charlotte Checkers. Manitoba's Phillip Di Giuseppe won last year's Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks and assistant coach Bob Nardella won the cup as an assistant with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22.

Scouting Manitoba: The Moose are led by captain Mason Shaw who showed 44 points (15-29--44) in 71 games, leading the team in points, assists and shorthanded assists (4). Samuel Fagemo, a 2024-25 AHL All-Star, ranked first on the roster with 19 goals in 72 outings, in addition to pacing the team in power-play goals (6) and game-winners (4). On the defensive side of the ice, Isaak Phillips led all of Manitoba's blueliners with 29 points (10-19--29) in 67 games. Phillips ranked among the AHL's defensemen leaders in goals (T14th), while fellow defenseman Tyrel Bauer tied for fifth in penalty minutes (110). Thomas Milic, who garnered his first AHL All-Star Classic selection this season, and Domenic DiVincentiis split time in net for the Moose. Milic led the way with a 20-13-6 mark (wins T15th) with four shutouts (T3rd), a 2.64 GAA (17th) and a .905 save percentage (T13th) in 41 games (11th). DiVincentiis logged a 13-16-2 ledger with two shutouts, a 3.03 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 34 games. Manitoba's top rookie is former first-round pick Brayden Yager (14th in 2023 PITT) who posted 30 points (10-20-30) in 68 contests. The Moose roster consists of three former first-round selections in Yager (14th in 2023 PITT), Colby Barlow (18th in 2023 WPG) and Brad Lambert (30th in 2022 WPG). Manitoba had the worst power play during the regular season at 11.0% and its penalty kill tied for 11th at 82.4%. The Moose placed 30th in the regular season with 2.57 goals per game and ninth with 3.00 goals allowed. They also posted the fifth-most shots per game at 30.3.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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