Belleville Sens Holding Season Seat Open House this Saturday

Published on April 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - If you want to get closer to the next wave of NHL stars and be part of the historic 10th season of the American Hockey League in the Bay of Quinte, then you'll want to stop by a free special event at CAA Arena this weekend.

The Belleville Sens are hosting a Season Seat Open House and their annual Shoot to Win contest, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., this Saturday, May 2, 2026, at CAA Arena.

Fans interested in becoming season seat members can chat with Belleville Sens staff, tour the arena, and find the perfect seats to take in the action.

Anyone who buys a season seat membership will also get a chance to join other returning or newly minted season seat members and enter the Sens "Shoot to Win" contest, with a chance to win $1,000 off your season seat membership.

Belleville Sens season seat members get the best prices on tickets (starting at $20 per seat per game), the most access to the future stars of the Ottawa Senators and the NHL, plus exclusive events and activities.

While you're at the rink Saturday, check out our special end-of-season merchandise and equipment sale, plus great door prizes, giveaways, and more!

To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey in the Bay of Quinte, stop by the Open House this weekend, click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page, or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, Sens on Demand, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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