Senators Extend Partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today a multi-year extension of their partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark) to provide exclusive dining and concession options inside the Canadian Tire Centre. In addition, Aramark will now take over the food and beverage operations at CAA Arena in Belleville, home of the AHL's Belleville Senators.

As part of the new agreement, Aramark will work with the Senators on improving the fan experience by upgrading some of the dining and concession areas inside the Canadian Tire Centre. The newly added Drink MKT located in section 305 - with a walk-through setup for faster service - is an example of one of the recent enhancements made in conjunction with Aramark.

"We are very happy to build upon a successful partnership with Aramark," says Chris Phillips, vice of president of business operations for the Ottawa Senators. "We look forward to working closely with them to enhance the experience for our fans at Canadian Tire Centre."

"Aramark Sports + Entertainment is proud to expand our partnership with Canadian Tire Centre and begin an exciting new chapter with CAA Arena in Belleville," said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. "Together with the Ottawa Senators organization, our teams are focused on delivering hospitality and fan experiences that reflect the energy of the community while supporting the continued growth of both venues."

Aramark has been the exclusive provider of dining and concessions at the Canadian Tire Centre since 2001.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans who purchase or renew their membership will be entered into the Belleville Senators '30 Days of Giveaways' contest, featuring daily draws for great prizes such as a team-signed jersey, game-used memorabilia, or a year's supply of popcorn!

To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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