Senators Announce Extension of ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Allen Americans

Published on April 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce an extension of their ECHL affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans, based in Allen, Texas, through the 2026-27 season.

The agreement builds off a successful partnership on 2025-26 and ensures a viable development path for Senators' prospects, from the ECHL, through the American Hockey League, and up to the National Hockey League with the Ottawa Senators.

"We're excited to continue to have the Allen Americans as a key part of our organization's prospect pipeline as our ECHL affiliate through 2026-27," said Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek. "This partnership gives our players another strong development environment and creates valuable opportunities for them to continue progressing. Allen, under Steve Martinson's leadership, has built a winning culture, and we're confident our prospects will benefit from being part of that."

"We take great pride in what we've built here with the Americans, both on and off the ice," said Allen Americans President Jonny Mydra. "It's an honour that the Senators continue to see Allen as a premier minor league organization for coaching, amenities, and player development."

The Americans, who play their home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center finished the 2025-26 season fourth in the ECHL's Western Conference with a record of 43-23-6-0 (92 points). Americans forward Danny Katic, who suited up in four games for the Belleville Sens this past season, put up 70 points (38 goals, 32 assists) and was the ECHL's top goalscorer.

Allen opens the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a best-of-seven, first-round series against the Idaho Steelheads on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans who purchase or renew their membership will be entered into the Belleville Senators '30 Days of Giveaways' contest, featuring daily draws for great prizes such as a team-signed jersey, game-used memorabilia, or a year's supply of popcorn!

To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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