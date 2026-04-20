Belleville Winds Down 2025-26 Campaign with Trio of Divisional Matchups

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators capped off the 2025-26 campaign with a trio of divisional games last week, hosting the Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) on Wednesday, and the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) on Friday, before heading to Syracuse for the season finale on Saturday.

The Sens finished their ninth American Hockey League campaign with a record of 28-35-8-1 (65 points) and were seventh in the North Division. Despite not qualifying for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, there were a lot of great success stories coming out of the Bay of Quinte this season, including Arthur Kaliyev, who was the first Belleville player to capture the AHL's goal-scoring title (40 goals) and be named to the league's 2025-26 end-of-year first all-star team. Plenty of other Sens had breakout years, including forwards Xavier Bourgault and Phil Daoust, defenceman Carter Yakemchuk, and more.

We'll have more on those success stories in the weeks to come, but for now, here's a recap of the final three games of the season last week.

Wednesday, April 15, 2026: Belleville Senators - 0 vs Utica Comets - 3

The Belleville Senators fired 25 shots at the Utica net on Wednesday night, including 11 in the third period, but rookie netminder Jakub Malek turned them all aside, and former Senator Angus Crookshank scored twice, as the Sens were shut out 3-0 by the Comets. Arthur Kaliyev and six shots on goal (game high), and defender Ryan O'Rourke had four attempts on goal, while rookie netminder Kevin Reidler stopped 26 of 29 shots in his American Hockey League debut.

Friday, April 17, 2026: Belleville Senators - 6 vs Syracuse Crunch - 4

The Belleville Senators used an offensive outburst in their final home game of the season on Friday, sending the CAA Arena faithful home happy with a 6-4 win over the Syracuse Crunch. Xavier Bourgault finished the game with three points (two goals, one assist), Graeme Clarke tacked on three helpers of his own, with rookies Blake Montgomery and Hoyt Stanley scored their first career AHL and professional goals, and Arthur Kaliyev notched his league-leading 40th goal of the campaign. Keean Washkurak added an empty net marker for Belleville, while goaltender Kevin Reidler turned aside 24 shots for his first AHL and professional win.

Saturday, April 18, 2026: Belleville Senators - 0 @ Syracuse Crunch - 4

After filling the net against the Crunch on Friday night at home, the Belleville Senators weren't able to repeat that performance in Syracuse on Saturday, dropping their final game of the 2025-26 season 4-0 to their divisional rivals. Blueliner Scott Harrington was Belleville's shots on goal leader, with five in the game, and another rookie netminder made his pro and AHL debut on an amateur tryout with the Sens, as Kaidan Mbereko stopped 29 of the 33 shots he faced in the defeat.

Recent Transactions:

Apr.13/26: #7 Nathan Brown (F) - ADD - Signed to ATO

Apr.15/26: #17 Blake Montgomery (F) - ADD - Signed to ATO

Apr.17/26: #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - DELTE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Apr.17/26: #6 Riley McCourt (D) - ADD - Signed to PTO

Apr.17/26: #1 Kaidan Mbereko (G) - ADD - Signed to PTO

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 68 (T-3rd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Goals: 40 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 36

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 16 (2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +11

#58 Samuel Bolduc (D)

Penalty Minutes: 134 (11th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.77

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .909

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 8

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 2

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Ticket Info:

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans who purchase or renew their membership will be entered into the Belleville Senators '30 Days of Giveaways' contest, featuring daily draws for great prizes such as a team-signed jersey, game-used memorabilia, or a year's supply of popcorn!

To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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