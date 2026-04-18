Belleville Sens Announce 2025-26 Player Award Winners

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce the winners of the club's 2025-26 player awards, recognizing on-ice performance, off-ice contributions, and all-around commitment to the hockey club, and to fans in the Bay of Quinte.

Winners were selected by Belleville Sens hockey operations staff and players, and for the second season, the Fans' Choice Award was voted on by Belleville Sens fans. Award winners were recognized during a special presentation ahead of the club's 2026 Fan Appreciation Game, on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Most Valuable Player - #43 Arthur Kaliyev

Awarded to the player whose on-ice performance most contributes to the success of the Club, this season's Most Valuable Player is forward Arthur Kaliyev.

In his first season with the Senators, Kaliyev led the American Hockey League in goals and set new franchise records for goals in a season and points in a season. Whether it was using his powerful slap shot to hammer home a one-timer on the power play, or his big frame to protect the puck and generate shooting chances, Kaliyev was a consistent source of offence for the Sens throughout the campaign and is well deserving of MVP honours. Kaliyev also dressed in two NHL games with Ottawa in 2025-26.

Season Stats: 68 GP | 39 G 28 A | 67 PTS | 30 PIM

Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach Andrew Campbell on Kalilyev's selection as MVP:

"Arty's a threat every time he's on the ice. Leading the league in goals is no small feat, and to do it by the margin he did is incredible. He's a unique talent and has offensive abilities not many others in our league possess."

Defenceman of the Year - #33 Lassi Thomson

Awarded to the team's top defenceman, this season's Defensive Player of the Year is Lassi Thomson.

Back for his second stint with the Senators, after a year playing closer to home in Europe, Thomson showed how much he has grown as a player since Ottawa selected him 19th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Thomson set a new AHL career high in goals (14) and was among the top offensive defenders in the AHL this season. Thomson also moved into second place on the Belleville Sens all-time games played list, suiting up a total of 257 times for the AHL Sens over five seasons. Thomson also dressed in 10 NHL games for Ottawa in 2025-26.

Season Stats: 55 GP | 14 G | 11 A | 25 PTS | 54 PIM

Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach Andrew Campbell on Thomson's selection as Defenceman of the Year:

"Tying for the league lead in goals amongst defensemen is very special as well as taking huge strides in his leadership with helping our younger defensemen grow. Really proud of Lassi."

Rookie of the Year - #26 Carter Yakemchuk

Awarded to the team's best first-year player, this season's Rookie of the Year is defenceman Carter Yakemchuk.

Yakemchuk proved this season why he was worthy of being selected seventh overall by Ottawa in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. In his first professional season, Yakemchuk tallied 38 points for Belleville and was among the top-scoring rookies and defenders in the AHL. Yakemchuk also made big strides defensively and earned his first NHL recall as well, picking up a goal and an assist over four games with Ottawa.

Season Stats: 53 GP | 10 G | 28 A | 38 PTS | 36 PIM

Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach Andrew Campbell on Yakemchuk's selection as Rookie of the Year:

"Yak's gotten better and better every day throughout the season. He's taken huge strides on and off the ice and grown into a real pro. He has a bright, bright future in the NHL."

IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - #4 Jorian Donovan

The AHL Man of the Year award recognizes players who have demonstrated a strong commitment to community service and charitable involvement, making a positive impact both on and off the ice. This year's Belleville Sens Man of the Year is defenceman Jorian Donovan.

Since arriving in Belleville, Donovan has quickly established himself as a dedicated and enthusiastic presence in the community. Donovan sets an example for our group as a regular participant in team-led community appearances and has consistently gone above and beyond to connect with fans and give back. While being recognized for his off-ice work, Donovan also had a successful season on the ice and earned his first NHL recall to Ottawa.

Season Stats: 61 GP | 4 G | 17 A | 21 PTS | 89 PIM

Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach Andrew Campbell on Donovan's selection as Man of the Year:

"He's always volunteering first in line to go (participate in the community), and you see the way he interacts with kids in warm-up, or around the rink, or in the community," said Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach Andrew Campbell, who also coached Donovan in the Ontario Hockey League. "He's got a great personality, and he's a high character kid."

Coaches' Choice Award - #10 Phil Daoust

Awarded to the player deemed to be most valuable to the club, as voted on by the coaching staff, this season's Coaches' Choice Award winner is Phil Daoust.

Playing in his fourth season with the Senators, Phil Daoust set new career highs this season in games played, goals, assists, and points, and was near the top of Belleville's scoring chart right from the drop of the puck back in October. Daoust had fantastic on-ice chemistry with regular linemates Xavier Bourgault and Arthur Kaliyev, and continued to be a key leader in the Belleville Sens dressing room, leading by example through his preparation, work ethic, and on-ice play.

Season Stats: 61 GP | 14 G | 46 A | 50 PTS | 24 PIM

Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach Andrew Campbell on Daoust's selection as Coaches Choice Award winner:

"Phil was a driver on our team all season long. He brought competitiveness and work ethic to the rink every single day and made everyone around him better."

Players' Choice Award - #14 Scott Harrington

Awarded to the player deemed most valuable to the club, as voted on by the players, this season's Players' Choice Award goes to defenceman Scott Harrington.

Signing a two-year AHL contract in Belleville, veteran defenceman Scott Harrington provided strength and stability along the Senators' blueline this season. Whether he was out to help kill off an important penalty, shut down the opposition's top players, or to guide Belleville's many young defencemen through their early AHL development, Harrington carried himself with professionalism and class, setting a wonderful example for everyone in the locker room. A veteran of more than 250 NHL games and crossing the 300 games mark in the AHL this season, the Kingston, Ontario native, consistently brought a positive energy that spread throughout the group.

Season Stats: 66 GP | 3 G | 15 A | 18 GP | 29 PIM

Fans' Choice Award - #22 Garrett Pilon

This is the second year that Belleville Sens fans have had the opportunity to recognize their favourite player, and with a whopping 30% of the vote, this season's Fans' Choice Award Winner is forward and captain Garrett Pilon.

Playing in his third season for Belleville, and second as captain, Pilon was once again the engine that kept the Senators running throughout the season, especially through some gruelling stretches of the 2025-26 schedule. Pilon put together several gutsy performances throughout the campaign, battling through injuries for chunks of the season, and doing his best to help the Senators fight for position in the ultra-competitive North Division standings. Naturally, that hard work and leadership were also recognized by the fans, who awarded him this honour.

Season Stats: 54 GP | 8 G | 22 A | 30 PTS | 8 PIM

*Stats updated as of Apr.16/26

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans who purchase or renew their membership will be entered into the Belleville Senators '30 Days of Giveaways' contest, featuring daily draws for great prizes such as a team-signed jersey, game-used memorabilia, or a year's supply of popcorn!

To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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