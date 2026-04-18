Condors' 25th Home Win Secures Series With Coachella Valley

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (37-23-11, 85pts) secured their 25th home win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (39-28-4, 82pts) on Friday in front of 7,598 at Dignity Health Arena. With the regulation win, the Condors are locked into a 4v5 series matchup with Coachella Valley in round one. The Condors could still gain home ice and the higher seed in the series. Bakersfield will play its first home game of the playoffs either Thursday or Friday night.

Sam Poulin (20th) hit the 20-goal mark on the first shot of the game, redirecting a Daniel D'Amato pass for a 1-0 lead. Isaac Howard (23rd) returned from Edmonton and doubled the lead on the power play with 4:12 left in the frame.

Poulin (21st) scored his second of the night after a penalty had expired off an individual effort from Cam Dineen to make it 3-0 at 9:29 of the second frame. San Jose pulled one back to make it 3-1 after two.

Roby Jarventie (22nd, 23rd) scored twice in the third period on the power play and into an empty net to seal the 5-2 win.

Viljami Marjala extended his point streak to five games (2g-4a). Cam Dineen and Quinn Hutson each had two assists.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the regular season tomorrow in San Jose at 7 p.m. The Calder Cup Playoffs start next week.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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