Poganski Plays Hero in 2-1 Shootout Victory over Henderson

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, AZ - Miko Matikka scored in regulation and captain Austin Poganski netted the shootout winner to lift the Tucson Roadrunners (33-28-10-0) to a 2-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights (39-20-7-5) on Friday at Tucson Arena.

Poganski sealed the win in the fourth round of the shootout, beating Henderson goaltender Carl Lindbom after Tucson's Sammy Walker and Henderson's Matyas Sapovaliv traded goals through the first three rounds.

Both teams found the scoresheet in the opening 40 minutes. Matikka opened the scoring on the power play just 2:32 into the first period, while Henderson's Kai Uchacz tied the game at 5:25 of the second.

In net, Jaxson Stauber turned aside 30 of 31 shots to earn his second straight start and 15th win of the season.

With the victory, Tucson has won two straight, three of its last four, and recorded points in four consecutive games.

HIGHLIGHTS

TEAM NOTES

The Roadrunners have opened the scoring in four straight games since Apr. 10 at Colorado and in six of their last seven contests dating back to Apr. 3 at Henderson.

Tucson has scored in the first period in six of its last seven games, outscoring opponents 9-5 over that span.

Tucson's penalty kill has allowed just one power-play goal over its last four games since Apr. 8 at Bakersfield, going 18-for-19 (94.7%) in that span.

The Roadrunners have scored power-play goals in three of its last four games since Apr. 10 at Colorado, going 3-for-9 (33.3%) in that span.

Tucson has played 23 overtime games this season, the third-most in the AHL behind Calgary (24) and Chicago (24), and owns a 13-0-10-0 record in extra time.

Tucson's 11 victories in OT (excluding shootout) is the second-most in the AHL behind Milwaukee (12).

The Roadrunners' 13 wins in extra time (including shootout) is tied for the most in the AHL with Cleveland, Coachella Valley, Milwaukee and Providence (13).

Six of Tucson's seven matchups against Henderson have been decided by one goal, including three decided in overtime or shootout.

Tucson is 2-4-1-0 against Henderson this season (1-1-1-0 at home and 1-3-0-0 on the road).

Friday marked Tucson's second shootout of the season and its first since a 4-3 win over San Diego on Jan. 28. The Roadrunners improved to 2-0 in shootouts.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Miko Matikka scored his fifth goal and second power-play tally of the season to open the scoring. Four of Matikka's five goals have been game-opening goals, tied with Cameron Hebig for the most on the team. He also recorded a career-high five shots on goal.

Rookie Noel Nordh recorded his 15th assist of the season and fourth on the power play, which rank third among Roadrunners rookies behind Dmitri Simashev (27a, 9ppa) and Daniil But (20a, 5ppa).

Sammy Walker tallied his 16th assist of the season and has now recorded an assist in three of his last four games since Apr. 10 at Colorado, totaling three assists in that span. He has six points (3g, 3a) in his last seven games since Apr. 3 at Henderson.

Jaxson Stauber has now made 30+ saves nine times this season, which leads Roadrunners goaltenders.

Jaxson Stauber delivered his ninth 30-plus save performance of the season in Tucson's 2-1 shootout win over Henderson. (Photo: Kate Dibilidox / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson wasted no time setting the tone, capitalizing on an early Henderson bench minor for too many men just over a minute in. The Roadrunners fired five shots in the opening 90 seconds of the power play - three from Cameron Hebig - before breaking through at 2:32. Miko Matikka buried a one-timer from the low slot off a quick feed from Noel Nordh behind the net, with Sammy Walker adding the secondary assist to make it 1-0.

Henderson responded with back-to-back power plays following tripping penalties at the three-minute mark and again at 6:30, but Tucson's penalty kill stood tall, quickly shutting down both opportunities to maintain the lead.

Back at even strength, Matikka nearly struck again, pouncing on a rebound from rookie defenseman Brandon Holt's point shot, but goaltender Carl Lindbom denied him with a sliding left-pad save.

The Silver Knights earned a third power play late in the period, but Jaxson Stauber came up with the biggest stop of the frame, flashing the glove to rob Trevor Connelly with under four minutes remaining. The save preserved Tucson's 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

Henderson grabbed the momentum early, controlling the pace and recording the first four shots on goal through the opening 5:25. The fourth proved to be the equalizer, as Kai Uchacz slipped into the low slot and beat Stauber with a quick release to tie the game 1-1.

Tucson found its footing midway through the frame after drawing a power play on Viliam Kmec's tripping penalty. The Roadrunners generated a handful of quality chances, including a pair of point shots from Robbie Russo, but couldn't solve Henderson's penalty kill.

Ben McCartney was called for hooking in the final minute, giving the Silver Knights a carryover power play to start the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson killed off Henderson's carryover power play to open the frame, then got a jolt of energy just under four minutes in when Maveric Lamoureux delivered a thunderous hit on Jonas Rondbjerg along the boards in the Roadrunners zone.

The Roadrunners came within inches of reclaiming the lead shortly after the midway point. Ben McCartney tracked down a loose puck behind the net and fed a charging Jack Ricketts in front, but Lindbom hustled back to his crease and denied the one-timer to keep it even.

Montana Onyebuchi was called for slashing moments later, sending Henderson back to the power play. However, Austin Poganski created a shorthanded breakaway opportunity, only to be disrupted from behind by Raphael Lavoie, who was assessed a holding penalty on the play to bring the teams to four-on-four.

Tucson pushed late, with Hebig nearly breaking the deadlock with under three minutes remaining, firing a hard shot from the slot, but Lindbom came up with another key save. With neither side able to find the winner in regulation, the game headed to overtime tied 1-1.

OVERTIME

Holt nearly played hero just 1:10 into the extra frame, taking a feed from Hebig below the goal line and ripping a quick one-timer from the top of the crease. Holt chased down his own rebound and tried to jam it across, but Lindbom stretched out to make a remarkable save and keep the game alive.

Stauber answered at the other end, coming up with a clutch stop on Connelly's point-blank chance around the three-minute mark to preserve the tie and send the game to a shootout.

SHOOTOUT

Walker and Matyas Sapovaliv traded goals through the opening three rounds to keep things even, setting the stage for the captain in round four. Poganski sealed it in style, deking to his backhand and lifting a shot into the top corner to give Tucson the shootout win.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep in the season finale against the Silver Knights on Saturday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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