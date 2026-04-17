Panthers Assign Eight Players to Checkers Ahead of Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have assigned eight players to the Checkers.

Forwards Nolan Foote, Noah Gregor and Wilmer Skoog as well as defensemen Marek Alscher, Mike Benning, Tobias Bjornfot, Mikulas Hovorka and Ludvig Jansson have been added to Charlotte's roster.

Foote, 25, has posted 14 goals and 18 assists in 54 games in 2025-26 for Charlotte. The Denver, CO, native was recalled by the Panthers on March 15 and appeared in 12 games, logging one goal.

Gregor, 27, has skated in 25 games this season with the Checkers, recording 11 goals and six assists. The Beaumont, AB, native notched nine points (four goals, five assists) in 37 games this year with Florida.

Skoog, 26, ranks third on the Checkers with 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 59 games this year. The Stockholm, Sweden, native made his NHL debut on April 11 with the Panthers, picking up his first two NHL points (both assists) on April 15 against Detroit in an 8-1 victory.

Alscher, 22, has suited up for 51 games for Charlotte this season, scoring three goals and eight assists. The Slany, Czechia, native made his NHL debut on April 9 against the Ottawa Senators. His first NHL point came on April 11, as Alscher assisted on Tomas Nosek's game-winning goal in a 6-2 Panthers win.

Benning, 24, leads all Checkers defensemen with 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 56 games this season. The St. Albert, AB, native made his NHL debut on March 12, appearing in 18 games with the Panthers, totalling six points (two goals, four assists). He scored his first two NHL goals on April 18, becoming the first rookie defenseman to record multiple goals in a single period for the Panthers in franchise history.

Bjornfot, 25, has appeared in 32 games with Charlotte this year, recording 12 points (four goals, eight assists). With Florida, the Upplands Vasby, Sweden, native scored two goals and added two assists in 19 games.

Hovorka, 24, ranks first on the Checkers with a plus-23 rating, adding 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 55 games this season. The Prague, Czechia, native made his NHL debut on February 5 for Florida, providing his first NHL point with an assist on April 15.

Jansson, 22, has scored three goals and racked up seven assists in 29 games with Charlotte so far in his rookie campaign. The Stockholm, Sweden, native made his NHL debut on April 9, adding his first NHL point with an assist on April 15.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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