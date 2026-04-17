Kolosov Recalled, Bjarnason Returns

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and have also returned goaltender Carson Bjarnason to the Phantoms. Bjarnason had been recalled to the Flyers for one day, on Thursday, for the team's practice.

Additionally, the Phantoms have recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. And forward Owen McLaughlin has been recalled by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals.

Kolosov, 24, has played in 378 games with the Phantoms this season going 15-21-2, 2.98, .895. He has also played in four games with the Flyers this year going 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. The Flyers' third-round selection in 2021 has played in 52 career games with the Phantoms going 21-28-3, 2.98, .895 and 21 career games with the Flyers going 5-11-1, 3.64, .863.

Bjarnason, 20, has played in 32 games with the Phantoms this season going 14-11-4, 3.43, .877 while also playing in two games with the Reading Royals going 1-1-0, 3.57, .881. The second-round selection in 2023 from Carberry, Manitoba is the youngest goaltender in the AHL.

Perets, 26, is a Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec product who is a 6'1 ¬Â³ left-catching goaltender. He has played in three games this season with the Phantoms going 1-2-0, 3.21, .873. Perets has also played in 27 games with Reading going 14-8-4, 2.84, .910. Perets was just named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for a second time in the last three weeks going 1.01, 1.90, .946 in a pair of games against Wheeling.

Perets is in his third season of professional hockey and has played 88 career ECHL games, going 44-31-8, 2.82, .906, while also playing seven AHL games with Lehigh Valley and the Chicago Wolves, going 2-4-1, 3.64, .857. He also has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes. Perets won an NCAA Frozen Four Championship with Quinnipiac University in 2023 and set an NCAA record with a 1.17 goals-against average as a freshman in 2021-22 on his way to an amazing 21 career shutouts in just two seasons.

McLaughlin, 23, signed with the Phantoms after completing his four-year collegiate career at Boston University and the University of North Dakota. The Phoenixville, PA native was a seventh-round selection of the Flyers in 2021. He made his pro debut with Reading on March 20 and scored his first pro goal on March 28 against Wheeling. He has scored three goals with five assists in 13 games with the Reading Royals. This season with Boston University, he scored 5-12-17 in 34 games. He scored 25-76-101 in his NCAA career encompassing 148 games over three seasons at North Dakota and one season at Boston.

The Phantoms conclude the regular season this weekend with a pair of games at the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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