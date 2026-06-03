Phantoms Re-Sign Perets

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have re-signed goaltender Yaniv Perets to a one-year AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Perets, 26, returns to the Phantoms organization following a productive season split between Lehigh Valley and the ECHL's Reading Royals.

The 6-foot-1 netminder appeared in five contests for the Phantoms last season, posting a 2.71 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and a 2-3-0 record. He capped off the year by earning his first AHL shutout with a spectacular 39-save effort at Charlotte on April 18, backstopping Lehigh Valley to a 2-0 victory.

In 27 appearances with Reading, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native went 14-8-4, 2.84, .910 while also earning ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors twice during the final month of the regular season.

In three professional seasons, Perets has played in 88 career ECHL games with Norfolk and Reading going 44-31-8, 2.82, 906 as well as nine career AHL games with Chicago and Lehigh Valley going 3-5-1, 3.27, .880. Perets has also appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Perets helped guide Quinnipiac University to its first NCAA National Championship in 2023. During his sophomore season with the Bobcats, he earned ECAC Player and Goaltender of the Year honors and starred during Quinnipiac's trip to PPL Center for the 2022 NCAA Allentown Regional. In two spectacular seasons at Quinnipiac, Perets was an incredible 56-9-5, 1.35, .935 with 21 career shutouts.

Deposits for the 2026-27 Season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are on Sale NOW! Partial Plans start at 2 games per month, with options designed around how you want to enjoy the season. Choose a Prime Plan to lock in top theme nights and giveaways, or select a You Pick Plan to choose the games that work best for your schedule.







American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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