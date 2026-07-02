Flyers Sign Four

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with forwards Zach Aston-Reese. Damila Klimovich, Jack Studincka and defenseman Cam Dineen, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Studnicka, 27, has agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with the Florida Panthers and the Charlotte Checkers, where he appeared in 19 games at the NHL level and 41 games at the AHL level.

Studnicka has spent parts of the last nine seasons splitting time between the NHL and AHL, totaling 6-10-16 in 126 NHL games with Boston, Vancouver, San Jose, and Florida plus 69-123-192 in 266 AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford, San Jose, Ontario and Charlotte. Prior to turning professional, the Tecumseh, Ontario native played four seasons of junior hockey with the Oshawa Generals (2025-19) and Niagara IceDogs (2018-19) of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he spent his final two seasons with Oshawa as captain.

Klimovich, 23, has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound winger has spent the previous five seasons (2021-26) in the AHL playing in 281 games with the Abbotsford Canucks, accumulating 70-53-123.

In 2024-25, the forward set AHL career highs in goals (25) and points (38) and added four goals through 16 postseason games with Abbotsford to help them win the Calder Cup Championship. In 2021, the Pinsk, Belarus native represented his country at the IIHF World Championship, where he was teammates with Phantoms goaltender Aleksei Kolosov.

Aston-Reese, 31, has agreed to terms on a two-year contract. The forward split the 2025-26 season between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Cleveland Monsters. Over the last nine seasons since 2017, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward has played 416 NHL games with Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Toronto, Detroit and Columbus totaling 49-53-102.

The Staten Island, New York native has tallied 40-52-92 through 150 AHL games with Cleveland, Grand Rapids, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Prior to turning professional, Aston-Reese played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Northeastern University.

Dineen, 28, has agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound defenseman spent the 2025-26 season with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL, recording 3-18-21 in 40 games. Over the last eight seasons, Dineen has appeared in 383 AHL games since 2018 with Bakersfield and Tucson, notching 37-154-191.

The blueliner has suited up in 38 career NHL games with Edmonton and Arizona and has recorded seven assists. The Toms River, New Jersey native also played three OHL seasons with Sarnia and North Bay.

Hockey returns to PPL Center in September with the fifth annual Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series. The two-game series takes place on Saturday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are available at PPLCenter.com beginning July 1.

Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, October 3. Individual game tickets will go on sale in mid-July.







American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

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