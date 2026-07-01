Sabres Sign Polin to One-Year Contract

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jason Polin one a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Polin, 27, completed his fourth season with the Colorado Avalanche organization in 2025-26, playing mostly with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL where he amassed 21 points (11+10) in 46 regular-season games before adding nine points in 17 playoff contests during Colorado's run to the Western Conference Finals this past spring. He also appeared in four NHL games with the Avalanche.

The Holt, Michigan, native has appeared in 134 career regular-season AHL contests from 2022-26, all with Colorado, collecting 51 points (25+26) while also contributing 10 points (4+6) in 30 postseason appearances with the Eagles across parts of four seasons.

The undrafted Polin completed his first full season with the Eagles in 2023-24 and tallied 10 points (4+6) in 42 outings. He tied for fourth among Eagles' rookies in points and finished fourth among first-year Colorado skaters in assists. Polin earned a call-up to the Avs and made his NHL debut on Jan. 8, 2024. He skated in seven games for the club, scoring his first NHL goal on Jan. 16 at Ottawa.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-0, 198-pound forward attended Western Michigan University from 2019-23, where he recorded 96 points (60+36) in 132 games. During his senior year while serving as team captain, Polin led all NCAA skaters with 30 goals, setting a National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) record. He totaled 47 points (30+17), ranking second on the team in points, tied for first in power-play goals (6) and recorded five hat tricks. Polin was named the NCHC's Player of the Year and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as a top player in college hockey.

Polin played his junior hockey with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders from 2016-19, producing 84 points (50+34) across 157 career USHL games.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







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