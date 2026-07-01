Preds Sign Ahcan, Skinner to Two-Way Deals
Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jack Ahcan (ah-SHAWN) to a two-year, two-way contract and defenseman Hunter Skinner to a one-year, two-way contract.
Ahcan tallied two assists in 11 games with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2025-26 season. At the AHL level, Ahcan posted 50 points (11g-39a) in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles; he ranked second in points and tied for the third in assists among league blueliners. Undrafted, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound defenseman has recorded three points (1g-2a) in 22 career NHL games with the Bruins and Avalanche. He has posted 198 points (34g-164a) in 333 career AHL contests with Providence and Colorado.
Skinner recorded 19 points (7g-12a) in 60 outings in 2025-26 for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound blueliner made his NHL debut with St. Louis on Nov. 14, 2025 vs. Philadelphia, playing 10:45 with a +1 rating. Originally selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Skinner has tallied 75 points (23g-52a) in 263 career AHL games for Hartford and Springfield.
The Admirals will open the home portion of the 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 10th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Preds Sign Ahcan, Skinner to Two-Way Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
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- Sabres Sign Polin to One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Ink Kuntar to Multi-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Clark Bishop to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Sign F Dillon Dubé to One-Year, One-Way Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Condors Sign D'Amato to AHL Contract - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Re-Sign Defenseman Jarred Tinordi to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
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