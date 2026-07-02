Providence Bruins Sign Tobie Paquette-Bisson to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today that the team has signed defenseman Tobie Paquette-Bisson to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Paquette-Bisson, 29, appeared in 48 games with the Laval Rocket last season, recording three goals and eight assists for 11 points. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound defenseman also posted a plus-15 rating. Paquette-Bison has skated in 321 career AHL games with Laval, Syracuse, Ontario, and Rochester, totaling 23 goals and 71 assists for 94 points.

The Rosemère, Quebec, native played four seasons in the QMJHL between Blainville-Boisbriand, Cape Breton, and Baie-Comeau from 2014-18.







American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

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