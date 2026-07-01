Condors Sign D'Amato to AHL Contract

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors have signed winger Daniel D'Amato to a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract for the 2026-27 season. It will be the 25-year old's third season in Condorstown.

A native of Maple, Ontario, D'Amato has posted back-to-back 19-point campaigns with the Condors, totaling 38 points (18g-20a) in 125 games. This past season, he was a key member of the team's penalty kill which finished second in the AHL at home with a 88.5% kill percentage. D'Amato led the team with two shorthanded assists. In addition, five of his 18 goals over two seasons proved to be game winners.

D'Amato began his AHL career with Henderson and combined with his Condors numbers, the winger has amassed 58 points (25g-33a) in 208 career AHL games. He spent one season in the ECHL, compiling 43 points (15g-28a) in 47 games with Savannah in 2022-23.







American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.