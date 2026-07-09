The Schedule Is Out: Season Starts Saturday, October 3
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors unveiled the 2026-27 schedule for the 29th season of Condors hockey and 12th in the American Hockey League. The season begins on Saturday, October 3 when the Condors head to Henderson to take on the Silver Knights. As announced yesterday, Bakersfield's home opener will be on Saturday, October 17 against the Calgary Wranglers.
The fan-friendly schedule features 27 of 36 games on the weekend and 11 opponents, including visits from Central Division foes Manitoba and Rockford. A full promotional schedule will be unveiled later this summer featuring giveaways, appearances, and specialty jersey nights!
OPPONENTS (home / road)
Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks); 4/4
Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames); 4/4
Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken); 4/4
Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche); 4/4
Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights); 4/4
Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets); 2/2
Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings); 4/4
Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks); 2/2
San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks); 2/2
San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks); 4/4
Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth); 2/2
TICKET PLANS ON SALE!
Single game tickets go on sale in September, but there are plenty of ways to secure the best seats to the upcoming season. From Condors365 Memberships, flex packs, and The Big 6, there is a plan for every schedule. It's never too early!
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026
- Calgary Wranglers Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2026.27 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- The Schedule Is Out: Season Starts Saturday, October 3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Reveals 2026-27 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for 2026-27 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Release 2026-27 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs 2026-27 Schedule Has Arrived - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Unveil 2026-27 Season Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Reign, AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Hartford Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Release Fan-Focused Schedule for 10th Anniversary Season in 2026-27 - Belleville Senators
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- American Hockey League Unveils 2026-27 Schedule - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Comets Release Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Roll out 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hartford Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Cooper Moore - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sylvain Favreau Named Syracuse Crunch Assistant Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Steve Sullivan Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies - Toronto Marlies
- Mike Ostrowski Named Winner of the 2025-26 American Hockey League's James C. Hendy Memorial Award - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.