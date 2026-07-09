The Schedule Is Out: Season Starts Saturday, October 3

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors unveiled the 2026-27 schedule for the 29th season of Condors hockey and 12th in the American Hockey League. The season begins on Saturday, October 3 when the Condors head to Henderson to take on the Silver Knights. As announced yesterday, Bakersfield's home opener will be on Saturday, October 17 against the Calgary Wranglers.

The fan-friendly schedule features 27 of 36 games on the weekend and 11 opponents, including visits from Central Division foes Manitoba and Rockford. A full promotional schedule will be unveiled later this summer featuring giveaways, appearances, and specialty jersey nights!

OPPONENTS (home / road)

Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks); 4/4

Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames); 4/4

Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken); 4/4

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche); 4/4

Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights); 4/4

Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets); 2/2

Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings); 4/4

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks); 2/2

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks); 2/2

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks); 4/4

Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth); 2/2

TICKET PLANS ON SALE!

Single game tickets go on sale in September, but there are plenty of ways to secure the best seats to the upcoming season. From Condors365 Memberships, flex packs, and The Big 6, there is a plan for every schedule. It's never too early!







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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