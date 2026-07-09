Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today the team's full 2026-27 regular-season schedule.

The Roadrunners will open the season at home for the first time since 2018-19 with a two-game series against the 2026 Calder Cup Western Conference finalist Colorado Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. MST and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena.

Twenty-six of Tucson's 36 home games will be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, with weekend contests accounting for more than 72% of the home schedule. Saturdays will feature the most home games, with 13 of the team's 36 contests at Tucson Arena.

SEASON TICKETS, FLEX PLANS, GROUP TICKETS AND SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Season tickets for all 36 home games at Tucson Arena are on sale now and include enhanced experiences, greater game flexibility and exclusive membership perks.

Fans can also purchase Flex Plans, Group Tickets and Single Game Tickets at TucsonRoadrunners.com or by calling 866-774-6253.

Single-game tickets for all 2026-27 home games will go on sale later this summer, but fans can secure their spot for Opening Night early during the Roadrunners' National Hot Dog Day Celebration on July 15 at Barrio Brewing Co. A limited number of Opening Night side tickets will be available for just $30.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

Opening Weekend

Tucson opens the 2026-27 regular season at home with a two-game series against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. MST and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. MST.

Home Sweet Home

The Roadrunners' longest homestand of the season spans eight consecutive games at Tucson Arena from Feb. 19 through Mar. 6. Tucson also has three four-game homestands from Nov. 6-15, Dec. 11-16 and Jan. 15-20.

Hit the Road

Tucson's longest road trips are three five-game swings: Oct. 23-31, Feb. 3-13 during the annual Gem Show at the Tucson Convention Center, and Mar. 24 through Apr. 3.

Central Division Visitors

The Roadrunners welcome the Central Division's Texas Stars for the first time since 2024 with a two-game series on Nov. 14-15. The Iowa Wild also return to Tucson for the second straight season for a pair of games on Jan. 19-20.

Holiday Hockey

Halloween (away): The Roadrunners visit the Ontario Reign for a Halloween matchup on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Toyota Arena.

Thanksgiving Eve (away): Tucson heads to Texas to face the Stars on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the H-E-B Center.

Thanksgiving Weekend (home): Tucson hosts the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. MST and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. MST.

New Year's Eve (home): Ring in the holiday with a 4 p.m. MST puck drop against the Colorado Eagles on Thursday, Dec. 31.

St. Patrick's Day (home): The Roadrunners host the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, Mar. 17 at 7 p.m. MST.

Finishing Strong

Tucson wraps up the regular season at home with a two-game series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday, Apr. 9 and Saturday, Apr. 10. Both games begin at 7 p.m. MST.

HOME DATES TO SAVE

Saturday, Oct. 3: The Roadrunners open the 2026-27 season at home against the Colorado Eagles.

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 16-17: The Roadrunners close out their October home schedule against the San Diego Gulls, who make their first of two visits to Tucson Arena this season.

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 14-15: The Texas Stars make their only trip to Southern Arizona, opening Tucson's non-division schedule. The two-game series wraps up a four-game homestand and marks two of the club's four home games against non-division opponents.

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 28-29: The San Jose Barracuda make their first of two visits to Tucson Arena during Thanksgiving Weekend.

Tuesday & Wednesday, Dec. 15-16: The reigning Pacific Division champion Ontario Reign make their first trip to Tucson for the Roadrunners' first midweek home series of the season.

Thursday, Dec. 31: Celebrate New Year's Eve at Tucson Arena as the Roadrunners host the Colorado Eagles in the club's lone Thursday home game of the season, featuring a special 4 p.m. MST puck drop.

Tuesday & Wednesday, Jan. 19-20: The Iowa Wild make their only visit to Tucson, concluding a four-game homestand and completing the Roadrunners' four home games against non-division opponents.

Friday & Saturday, Mar. 5-6: The Bakersfield Condors make their only trip to Southern Arizona as Tucson wraps up an eight-game homestand.

Wednesday, Mar. 17: The San Diego Gulls make their final visit to Tucson of the regular season on St. Patrick's Day.

Saturday & Sunday, Mar. 20-21: The Calgary Wranglers make their only visit to Tucson Arena before the Roadrunners embark on their final road trip of the regular season.

Friday & Saturday, Apr. 9-10: Tucson closes the regular season with a two-game series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

GAMES BY MONTH

October: 4 Home, 7 Road

November: 6 Home, 4 Road

December: 6 Home, 6 Road

January: 7 Home, 5 Road

February: 6 Home, 5 Road

March: 5 Home, 7 Road

April: 2 Home, 2 Road

GAMES BY OPPONENT

Abbotsford: 4 Home, 4 Away

Bakersfield: 2 Home, 2 Away

Calgary: 2 Home, 2 Away

Coachella Valley: 4 Home, 4 Away

Colorado: 4 Home, 4 Away

Henderson: 4 Home, 4 Away

Iowa: 2 Home, 2 Away

Ontario: 4 Home, 4 Away

San Diego: 4 Home, 4 Away

San Jose: 4 Home, 4 Away

Texas: 2 Home, 2 Away

HOME GAMES BY DAY OF WEEK

Monday: 0 Games

Tuesday: 5 Games

Wednesday: 4 Games

Thursday: 1 Game

Friday: 8 Games

Saturday: 13 games

Sunday: 5 games

AFFILIATION GUIDE, See when each AHL affiliate is visiting Tucson

Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)

Friday & Saturday, Jan. 29-30

Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 27-28

Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)

Friday & Saturday, Mar. 5-6

Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames)

Saturday & Sunday, Mar. 20-21

Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken)

Friday & Saturday, Nov. 6-7

Friday & Saturday, Apr. 9-10

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)

Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 3-4

Tuesday & Thursday, Dec. 29 & 31

Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)

Friday & Saturday, Dec. 11-12

Friday & Saturday, Jan. 15-16

Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)

Tuesday & Wednesday, Jan. 19-20

Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)

Tuesday & Wednesday, Dec. 15-16

Tuesday & Wednesday, Feb. 23-24

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks)

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 16-17

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Wednesday, Mar. 17

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks)

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 28-29

Friday & Saturday, Feb. 19-20

Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 14-15

FULL 2026-27 SCHEDULE

October

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Colorado (7 p.m. MST)

Sunday, Oct. 4 vs. Colorado (4 p.m. MST)

Friday, Oct. 9 at San Jose (7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Oct. 10 at San Jose (6 p.m. PT)

Friday, Oct. 16 vs. San Diego (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. San Diego (7 p.m. MST)

Friday, Oct. 23 at Henderson (7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Oct. 24 at Henderson (6 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Coachella Valley (7 p.m. PT)

Friday, Oct. 30 at Ontario Reign (7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Oct. 31 at Ontario Reign (3 p.m. PT)

November

Friday, Nov. 6 vs. Coachella Valley (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Coachella Valley (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Texas (7 p.m. MST)

Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Texas (4 p.m. MST)

Friday, Nov. 20 at Abbotsford (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Nov. 21 at Abbotsford (5 p.m. MST)

Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Texas (7 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Texas (7 p.m. CT)

Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. San Jose (7 p.m. MST)

Sunday, Nov. 29 vs. San Jose (4 p.m. MST)

December

Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Coachella Valley (7 p.m. PT)

Friday, Dec. 4 at San Diego (7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Dec. 5 at San Diego (6 p.m. PT)

Friday, Dec. 11 vs. Henderson (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. Henderson (7 p.m. MST)

Tuesday, Dec. 15 vs. Ontario (6:30 MST)

Wednesday, Dec. 16 vs. Ontario (6:30 MST)

Saturday, Dec. 19 at Colorado (6:05 p.m. MT)

Sunday, Dec. 20 at Colorado (2:05 p.m. MT)

Sunday, Dec. 27 at San Diego (5 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. Colorado (6:30 p.m. MST)

Thursday, Dec. 31 vs. Colorado (4 p.m. MST)

January

Saturday, Jan. 2 at San Diego (6 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, Jan. 5 vs San Diego (6:30 p.m. MST)

Friday, Jan. 8 at Colorado (7:05 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Jan. 9 at Colorado (6:05 p.m. MT)

Friday, Jan. 15 vs. Henderson (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Jan. 16 vs. Henderson (7 p.m. MST)

Tuesday, Jan. 19 vs Iowa (6:30 p.m. MST)

Wednesday, Jan. 20 vs Iowa (6:30 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Jan. 23 at San Jose (3 p.m. PT)

Sunday, Jan. 24 at San Jose (3 p.m. PT)

Friday, Jan. 29 vs. Abbotsford (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. Abbotsford (7 p.m. MST)

February

Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Coachella Valley (7 p.m. PT)

Friday, Feb. 5 at Henderson (7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Feb. 6 at Henderson (6 p.m. PT)

Friday, Feb. 12 at Iowa (7 p.m. CT)

Saturday, Feb. 13 at Iowa (6 p.m. CT)

Friday, Feb. 19 vs. San Jose (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. San Jose (7 p.m. MST)

Tuesday, Feb. 23 vs. Ontario (6:30 MST)

Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. Ontario (6:30 MST)

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Abbotsford (7 p.m. MST)

Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. Abbotsford (4 p.m. MST)

March

Friday, Mar. 5 vs. Bakersfield (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Mar. 6 vs. Bakersfield (7 p.m. MST)

Tuesday, Mar. 9 at Abbotsford (7 p.m. MST)

Wednesday, Mar. 10 at Abbotsford (7 p.m. MST)

Friday, Mar. 12 at Calgary (7 p.m. CST)

Sunday, Mar. 14 at Calgary (12 p.m. MDT)

Wednesday, Mar. 17 vs. San Diego (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Mar. 20 vs. Calgary (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. Calgary (4 p.m. MST)

Wednesday, Mar. 24 at Bakersfield (6:40 p.m. PT)

Friday, Mar. 26 at Coachella Valley (7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Mar. 27 at Ontario (6 p.m. PT)

April

Friday, Apr. 2 at Ontario (7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Apr. 3 at Bakersfield (7:10 p.m. PT)

Friday, Apr. 9 vs. Coachella Valley (7 p.m. MST)

Saturday, Apr. 10 vs. Coachella Valley (7 p.m. MST)

Follow the Roadrunners throughout the 2026-27 season on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio appand streamed on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The team's full promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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