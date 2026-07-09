Mike Ostrowski Named Winner of the 2025-26 American Hockey League's James C. Hendy Memorial Award

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League has selected Mike Ostrowski, President for the Cleveland Monsters, as the winner of the league's James C. Hendy Memorial Award for the 2025-26 season. The James C. Hendy Memorial Award is presented yearly to an outstanding business executive in the AHL.

As President of Franchise Teams for Rock Entertainment Group, Ostrowski oversees every aspect of the Monsters' business operation and helped lead the team this season to franchise-record attendance, expanded media visibility and long-term momentum for both the organization and the league.

Under Ostrowski's leadership, the Monsters led the AHL in attendance for the fourth consecutive year, averaging a franchise-record 11,531 fans during the regular season and posting the third-highest average attendance in league history. The Monsters also led the AHL in playoff attendance, averaging 11,312 fans per game, extending the team's on-ice success to the stands.

During the 2025-26 season, Ostrowski elevated the team's visibility through media innovation, securing a record 30-plus games on local television through Rock Entertainment Sports Network. Additionally, Ostrowski led the bid that resulted in Cleveland being awarded the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic at Rocket Arena, an achievement that reflects the credibility, operational excellence and market strength he has established for the team in Cleveland. Under Ostrowski's leadership, the Monsters have been reinforced as a major sports and entertainment property in Cleveland.

The campaign marked Ostrowski's 15th year with the Monsters and 27th with the Rock Entertainment Group. His tenure speaks of an enduring commitment to Cleveland sports and the growth of the AHL.

The James C. Hendy Memorial Award is named for the late Jim Hendy, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and AHL Hall of Fame and long-time statistician and historian for the AHL who won four Calder Cups as general manager of the Cleveland Barons.

The Monsters were also recognized as the Eastern Conference honoree for Corporate Sales Growth. The team had previously been recognized for Sponsorship Sales Department of the Year and Most Unique Sponsorship Entitlement as well as for achievements in ticket sales and corporate sales during the AHL Team Business Meetings in June.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Monsters and Rocket Arena are proud hosts of the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic that will take place on Sunday, February 7, and Monday, February 8, 2027. For up-to-date information on the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic visit clevelandmonsters.com/allstar.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.