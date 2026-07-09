San Jose Barracuda Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their 2026-27 regular season schedule. The 72-game slate features 36 home games at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena), beginning Oct. 3 against the San Diego Gulls.
The Barracuda will open the season with a pair of home games against the Gulls on Saturday, Oct. 3 (3 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 4 (3 p.m.), marking the earliest home opener in franchise history.
San Jose's schedule includes 11 different opponents. The Barracuda will face Pacific Division rivals the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton), Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle), Colorado Eagles (Colorado), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim), and Tucson Roadrunners (Utah) eight times each, while matching up four times apiece against the Calgary Wranglers (Calgary), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas), Texas Stars (Dallas), and Chicago Wolves (Carolina).
It marks the first time in franchise history that the Barracuda will face Chicago. The Wolves are set to visit Tech CU Arena on Feb. 5 (7 p.m.) and Feb. 6 (6 p.m.).
The club's longest homestand of the season spans seven games from Jan. 29 through Feb. 16 and features home contests against Ontario, Chicago, Henderson, and Coachella Valley.
The Barracuda's longest road trip is a nine-game swing from Dec. 9 through Dec. 31, featuring stops in Ontario, Colorado, Coachella Valley, Bakersfield, and San Diego before concluding on New Year's Eve against the Reign.
Among the schedule highlights are two 10:30 a.m. school-day games at Tech CU Arena, as the Barracuda host Calgary on Oct. 14 and Ontario on March 24.
San Jose begins the season with six consecutive home games, including four back-to-back sets during the opening month, welcoming San Diego, Tucson, Calgary and Coachella Valley to Tech CU Arena in October.
The regular season concludes with a three-game homestand as the Barracuda host Coachella Valley on April 7 before closing the campaign with back-to-back games against Abbotsford on April 9 and 10.
All games can be heard at SJBarracuda.com/listen and watched on AHLTV on FloHockey. Additionally, select games will be broadcasted on the Sharks Audio Network, the 24-hour audio home of the San Jose Sharks.
A broadcast and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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