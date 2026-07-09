AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2026-27 Season
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today the Providence Bruins schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.
The season begins with Opening Night, built by AJT Supplies, on Friday, October 2, against Utica. A special pregame ceremony, beginning at 6:55pm, will include the raising of the 2025-26 Atlantic Division and Regular Season Championship banners, as well as individual player and staff introductions. The team continues a season-opening five-game home stand on Sunday, October 4th at 3:05pm against Springfield in a rematch of last season's Atlantic Division Semifinals. Providence hits the road for its first away game of the season on October 17th at Hershey in the first of back-to-back games against the Bears.
Over the 72-game season, Providence will face off against all but one Eastern Conference opponent (Cleveland) and will battle three teams from the Western Conference (Chicago, Milwaukee, Rockford). Other notable matchups and new opponents include:
Two games against the 2026 Calder Cup Champion Toronto: 11/15 in PRO; 2/15 at TOR
Two games against Hamilton (formerly BRI): 11/6 at HAM; 3/12 in PRO
Two games against Chicago: 1/22 in PRO; 3/27 at CHI
Two games against Milwaukee: 11/22 in PRO; 3/26 at MIL
Two games against Rockford: 3/5 in PRO; 3/25 at RFD
SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
Below is a breakdown of the Providence Bruins' 2026-27 schedule by opponent:
vs. Springfield (14x, 7 home / 7 away)
vs. Hartford (12x, 6 home / 6 away)
vs. Charlotte (8x, 4 home / 4 away)
vs. Lehigh Valley (6x, 3 home / 3 away)
vs. Hershey (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
vs. Laval (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
vs. Utica (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
vs. Belleville (2x,1 home / 1 away)
vs. Chicago (2x,1 home / 1 away)
vs. Hamilton (2x,1 home / 1 away)
vs. Milwaukee (2x,1 home / 1 away)
vs. Rockford (2x,1 home / 1 away)
vs. Rochester (2x, 1 home / 1 away)
vs. Syracuse (2x, 1 home / 1 away)
vs. Toronto (2x, 1 home / 1 away)
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