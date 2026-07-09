Cleveland Monsters Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced on Thursday the team's 2026-27 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the club's official ticketing partner, marking the Monsters 20th American Hockey League season in Cleveland and 12th campaign as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

Cleveland will begin the season at home against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 2, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 4, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. The Monsters will have a new face behind the bench for the campaign as Nick Bootland takes the reigns for his first season as head coach after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Hershey Bears.

The Monsters will play in the North Division alongside the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies, Utica Comets and the newly instated Hamilton Hammers. In addition to facing all North Division rivals, the Monsters will face four Atlantic Division foes in the Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and three additional teams from the Central Division, the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins and Milwaukee Admirals.

Single game ticket on sales for all Monsters home games, the promotional schedule and the broadcast schedule will be released in the near future.

The Monsters Top 10 Plan presented by LAZ Parking is available for fans to secure the same seats for some of the biggest promotions of the season and both days of the AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday, February 7, and Monday February 8! In addition to the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and AHL All-Star Challenge, fans will get the same seats for ten of the most popular promotions including Teddy Bear Toss powered by NOPEC, The Chocolate Showdown presented by Malley's, The Corned Beef Classic and more!

Opponent Breakdown (72 games total)

Belleville Senators, Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves, Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Milwaukee Admirals, Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 4 games (2 home, 2 road)

Hamilton Hammers, Toronto Marlies - 6 games (3 home, 3 road)

Grand Rapids Griffins, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch - 8 games (4 home, 4 road)

Home Games by Day

Sunday - 5

Monday - 2

Tuesday - 3

Wednesday - 4

Thursday - 1

Friday - 11

Saturday - 10

Longest Homestands

6 Games (Tuesday, November 17, to Wednesday, December 2, & Friday, December 11, to Tuesday, December 29)

Holiday Highlights

Annual Black Friday Game - Friday, November 27, at 12:30 p.m.

Holiday Break - Monday, December 28, and Tuesday, December 29, at 6:30 p.m.

President's Day - Monday, February 15, at 3:00 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day - Wednesday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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