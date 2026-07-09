Cleveland Monsters Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced on Thursday the team's 2026-27 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the club's official ticketing partner, marking the Monsters 20th American Hockey League season in Cleveland and 12th campaign as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.
Cleveland will begin the season at home against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 2, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 4, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. The Monsters will have a new face behind the bench for the campaign as Nick Bootland takes the reigns for his first season as head coach after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Hershey Bears.
The Monsters will play in the North Division alongside the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies, Utica Comets and the newly instated Hamilton Hammers. In addition to facing all North Division rivals, the Monsters will face four Atlantic Division foes in the Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and three additional teams from the Central Division, the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins and Milwaukee Admirals.
Single game ticket on sales for all Monsters home games, the promotional schedule and the broadcast schedule will be released in the near future.
The Monsters Top 10 Plan presented by LAZ Parking is available for fans to secure the same seats for some of the biggest promotions of the season and both days of the AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday, February 7, and Monday February 8! In addition to the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and AHL All-Star Challenge, fans will get the same seats for ten of the most popular promotions including Teddy Bear Toss powered by NOPEC, The Chocolate Showdown presented by Malley's, The Corned Beef Classic and more!
Opponent Breakdown (72 games total)
Belleville Senators, Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves, Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Milwaukee Admirals, Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 4 games (2 home, 2 road)
Hamilton Hammers, Toronto Marlies - 6 games (3 home, 3 road)
Grand Rapids Griffins, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch - 8 games (4 home, 4 road)
Home Games by Day
Sunday - 5
Monday - 2
Tuesday - 3
Wednesday - 4
Thursday - 1
Friday - 11
Saturday - 10
Longest Homestands
6 Games (Tuesday, November 17, to Wednesday, December 2, & Friday, December 11, to Tuesday, December 29)
Holiday Highlights
Annual Black Friday Game - Friday, November 27, at 12:30 p.m.
Holiday Break - Monday, December 28, and Tuesday, December 29, at 6:30 p.m.
President's Day - Monday, February 15, at 3:00 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day - Wednesday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m.
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026
- The Schedule Is Out: Season Starts Saturday, October 3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Reveals 2026-27 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for 2026-27 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Release 2026-27 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs 2026-27 Schedule Has Arrived - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Unveil 2026-27 Season Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Reign, AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Hartford Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Release Fan-Focused Schedule for 10th Anniversary Season in 2026-27 - Belleville Senators
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- American Hockey League Unveils 2026-27 Schedule - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Comets Release Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Roll out 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hartford Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Cooper Moore - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sylvain Favreau Named Syracuse Crunch Assistant Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Steve Sullivan Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies - Toronto Marlies
- Mike Ostrowski Named Winner of the 2025-26 American Hockey League's James C. Hendy Memorial Award - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek
- Mike Ostrowski Named Winner of the 2025-26 American Hockey League's James C. Hendy Memorial Award
- Monsters Sign Forward Tate Singleton to One-Year AHL Contract
- Hockey Takes the Mound for Cleveland Monsters Night with the Lake Erie Crushers
- Nick Bootland Hired as Eighth Head Coach in Cleveland Monsters History