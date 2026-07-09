Belleville Sens Release Fan-Focused Schedule for 10th Anniversary Season in 2026-27

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce the full 72-game regular-season schedule for 2026-27, developed with a fan-first focus, as the club kicks off its 10th anniversary celebration in the Bay of Quinte.

After collecting information through a series of end-of-season fan surveys and working with the American Hockey League and opponents, the Senators have produced a schedule that zeroes in on Canadian and North Division rivalries, spreads out home games evenly throughout the season, and adds more family-friendly puck drop times.

"Putting the fans first was a major key for us in this year's schedule process, and we think they're going to notice those efforts," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "By adjusting some dates and start times, we're providing more opportunity for Sens fans of all ages to get out to the rink and help us celebrate this milestone season, while showing off the spirit and energy that makes 613 Country stand out around the AHL landscape."

For the first time in franchise history, Belleville will play its season-opening game on home ice, welcoming their new provincial rivals, the Hamilton Hammers (AHL Affiliate of the New York Islanders), to CAA Arena on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

The Senators will play five of their first six games at home, with their first road game on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in Syracuse against the Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).

Other key dates include the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Cleveland Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) on Sunday, February 7, 2027, and Monday, February 8, 2027, and the final game of the regular season on Saturday, April 10, 2027, in Utica against the Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils).

The full 2026-27 Belleville Senators schedule can be found.

Other highlights include:

Opponents:

Belleville will again take on 14 teams from three divisions across the AHL, facing foes from the North, Atlantic, and Central divisions. The Sens will play an equal number of home and road games against each opponent, with the total number of meetings as follows:

North Division (7 Opponents)

- Hamilton Hammers (New York Islanders) - 10

- Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 10

- Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) -10

- Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 8

- Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 8

- Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 6

- Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 4

Atlantic Division (6 Opponents)

- Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) - 2

- Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) - 2

- Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) - 2

- Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins) - 2

- Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues) - 2

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 2

Central Division (1 Opponent)

- Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 4

Games by the Dozen:

The Senators have four months where they play more than 10 games, but November and January will be their busiest. The Sens will hit the ice 12 times each in November and January, with 11 games in October and February, nine games in November, and five games in April.

Afternoon Action:

11 home games this season will be contested as matinees, including a franchise first, six Saturday afternoon matchups with 4:00 p.m. start times. Three of Belleville's home afternoon games will be played at 1:00 p.m., with one each starting at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

School Day fun returns:

The Senators will play two School Day Games in 2026-27, building off the success of last season's franchise first, when the Sens shut out the Toronto Marlies 4-0. The first will be played at the home of the Ottawa Senators (Canadian Tire Centre) on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, when the Sens take on Laval at 10:30 a.m. The other matchup will be back in Belleville, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, against Toronto.

Hitting the Road:

Belleville's longest road stretch of the season will come early in the new year, when they play five away games between January 9, 2027, and January 18, 2027. Over that span, the Sens will make stops in Rochester and Laval before heading out to the Atlantic Division for their lone visits to Hartford, Providence, and Springfield.

Home Cooking:

The most consecutive home games the Sens will play this season is four, which will happen three times over the course of the campaign. Belleville welcomes Hartford, Toronto, Lehigh Valley, and Providence between October 30, 2026, and November 7, 2026. Then, it's single meetings with Syracuse and Laval, plus a pair of games against Utica between December 12, 2026, and December 19, 2026. The final four-game homestand runs from February 16, 2027, to February 24, 2027, with Belleville hosting single visits from Springfield and Laval, sandwiched around a pair of matchups against Syracuse.

American Hockey League Schedule Notes:

The regular season begins with eight games on Oct. 2 - the earliest start date since 2009 - and a total of 30 games over the league's opening weekend.

The Hamilton Hammers, new affiliate of the New York Islanders, begin their inaugural season with a visit to Belleville on Oct. 2.

The Hammers will also be the opponent when Toronto Marlies raise their 2026 Calder Cup championship banner at Coca-Cola Coliseum in their home opener on Oct. 3. The Marlies return the favour when they visit TD Coliseum for Hamilton's first-ever home game on Oct. 9.

The Calgary Wranglers begin The 'Dome Farewell Season on Oct. 2 when they host Abbotsford. The 2026-27 season marks the final season for Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation clubs and operations at the Saddledome before Scotia Place opens next fall.

The Providence Bruins begin their 35th season as members of the American Hockey League with a home game against the Utica Comets on Oct. 2. The Hartford Wolf Pack (30th season), Milwaukee Admirals (25th), Cleveland Monsters(20th), Rockford IceHogs (20th), Belleville Senators (10th), Laval Rocket (10th) and Springfield Thunderbirds (10th) also celebrate milestone AHL seasons in 2026-27.

All 32 teams will be in action on Saturday, Nov. 7 - 90 years to the day after the first games in league history were played on Nov. 7, 1936. Representing the two cities with the longest AHL histories, the Hershey Bears and Springfield Thunderbirds will meet in Springfield, Mass., that evening.

The Cleveland Monsters host the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday, Feb. 7 and Monday, Feb. 8 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Games scheduled by day of the week: Monday (14), Tuesday (67), Wednesday (201), Thursday (20), Friday (290), Saturday (363), Sunday (197).

Once again, the full 2026-27 Belleville Senators schedule is available.

To mark your spot with a Senators season ticket package, click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, Sens on Demand ticketing, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







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