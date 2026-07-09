Syracuse Crunch Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2026-27 regular season schedule.
The Crunch will open their 33rd season on the road against the Laval Rocket on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3 before traveling to face the Rochester Americans on Friday, Oct. 9. The team will return home to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Belleville Senators for the Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
Syracuse's 72-game schedule features 36 home contests comprised of one Monday, six Wednesdays, 10 Fridays, 16 Saturdays and three Sundays. Most home games will start at 7 p.m., except Monday, Jan. 18 will start at 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Jan. 2, Feb. 6, March 13 and April 10 will start at 5 p.m. All Sunday games will start at 3 p.m.
The Crunch will face 13 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchups will be 12 contests each against Rochester and Utica, eight each against Belleville and Cleveland, six each against Hamilton, Laval and Toronto, four against Lehigh Valley and two each against Hartford, Hershey, Providence, Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
January will be the Crunch's busiest month with 14 scheduled games. The team will play 11 in December and March, 10 in October, November and February and six in April. This season, Syracuse will have four three-in-threes with two in March and one in both December and April.
The team will have two five-game homestands this season, with one in February and one in April, and one four-game homestand spanning November and December. The longest road trip is eight games in December. The most home games are in January when the Crunch host eight. The most road contests are in December with eight.
The complete 2026-27 regular season schedule is below, subject to change:
Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team
Friday 10/2/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Laval Rocket
Saturday 10/3/26 3:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Laval Rocket
Friday 10/9/26 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans
Saturday 10/10/26 7:00 PM Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 10/17/26 5:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch
Sunday 10/18/26 3:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Hamilton Hammers
Wednesday 10/21/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Laval Rocket
Friday 10/23/26 7:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 10/24/26 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Friday 10/30/26 7:00 PM Hamilton Hammers @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 11/6/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets
Saturday 11/7/26 5:00 PM Hartford Wolf Pack @ Syracuse Crunch
Wednesday 11/11/26 7:00 PM Laval Rocket @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 11/13/26 7:00 PM Toronto Marlies @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 11/14/26 6:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets
Wednesday 11/18/26 7:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 11/21/26 7:00 PM Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch
Wednesday 11/25/26 11:00 AM Syracuse Crunch @ Hamilton Hammers
Friday 11/27/26 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans
Saturday 11/28/26 7:00 PM Laval Rocket @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 12/4/26 7:00 PM Toronto Marlies @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 12/5/26 7:00 PM Hamilton Hammers @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 12/11/26 7:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 12/12/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Belleville Senators
Sunday 12/13/26 4:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Toronto Marlies
Wednesday 12/16/26 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans
Friday 12/18/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Cleveland Monsters
Saturday 12/19/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Cleveland Monsters
Sunday 12/27/26 3:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans
Tuesday 12/29/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Toronto Marlies
Wednesday 12/30/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Hamilton Hammers
Saturday 1/2/27 5:00 PM Lehigh Valley Phantoms @ Syracuse Crunch
Sunday 1/3/27 3:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets
Wednesday 1/6/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Cleveland Monsters
Thursday 1/7/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Cleveland Monsters
Saturday 1/9/27 7:00 PM Laval Rocket @ Syracuse Crunch
Wednesday 1/13/27 7:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 1/15/27 7:00 PM WBS Penguins @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 1/16/27 6:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ WBS Penguins
Monday 1/18/27 1:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 1/22/27 7:00 PM Hershey Bears @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 1/23/27 7:00 PM Toronto Marlies @ Syracuse Crunch
Wednesday 1/27/27 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans
Friday 1/29/27 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley Phantoms @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 1/30/27 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Wednesday 2/3/27 7:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 2/5/27 7:00 PM Cleveland Monsters @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 2/6/27 5:00 PM Cleveland Monsters @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 2/12/27 7:00 PM Providence Bruins @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 2/13/27 7:00 PM Cleveland Monsters @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 2/19/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Belleville Senators
Saturday 2/20/27 4:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Belleville Senators
Wednesday 2/24/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Hershey Bears
Friday 2/26/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets
Saturday 2/27/27 7:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 3/5/27 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday 3/6/27 6:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday 3/7/27 3:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Providence Bruins
Friday 3/12/27 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans
Saturday 3/13/27 5:00 PM Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch
Sunday 3/14/27 3:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 3/20/27 4:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Belleville Senators
Sunday 3/21/27 4:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Toronto Marlies
Wednesday 3/24/27 7:00 PM Springfield Thunderbirds @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 3/26/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets
Saturday 3/27/27 7:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch
Friday 4/2/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets
Saturday 4/3/27 7:00 PM Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch
Sunday 4/4/27 3:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch
Wednesday 4/7/27 7:00 PM Cleveland Monsters @ Syracuse Crunch
Saturday 4/10/27 5:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch
Sunday 4/11/27 3:00 PM Hamilton Hammers @ Syracuse Crunch
Syracuse Crunch season tickets, partial season tickets and flex packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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