Syracuse Crunch Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2026-27 regular season schedule.

The Crunch will open their 33rd season on the road against the Laval Rocket on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3 before traveling to face the Rochester Americans on Friday, Oct. 9. The team will return home to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Belleville Senators for the Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Syracuse's 72-game schedule features 36 home contests comprised of one Monday, six Wednesdays, 10 Fridays, 16 Saturdays and three Sundays. Most home games will start at 7 p.m., except Monday, Jan. 18 will start at 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Jan. 2, Feb. 6, March 13 and April 10 will start at 5 p.m. All Sunday games will start at 3 p.m.

The Crunch will face 13 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchups will be 12 contests each against Rochester and Utica, eight each against Belleville and Cleveland, six each against Hamilton, Laval and Toronto, four against Lehigh Valley and two each against Hartford, Hershey, Providence, Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

January will be the Crunch's busiest month with 14 scheduled games. The team will play 11 in December and March, 10 in October, November and February and six in April. This season, Syracuse will have four three-in-threes with two in March and one in both December and April.

The team will have two five-game homestands this season, with one in February and one in April, and one four-game homestand spanning November and December. The longest road trip is eight games in December. The most home games are in January when the Crunch host eight. The most road contests are in December with eight.

The complete 2026-27 regular season schedule is below, subject to change:

Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team

Friday 10/2/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Laval Rocket

Saturday 10/3/26 3:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Laval Rocket

Friday 10/9/26 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans

Saturday 10/10/26 7:00 PM Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 10/17/26 5:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch

Sunday 10/18/26 3:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Hamilton Hammers

Wednesday 10/21/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Laval Rocket

Friday 10/23/26 7:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 10/24/26 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Friday 10/30/26 7:00 PM Hamilton Hammers @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 11/6/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets

Saturday 11/7/26 5:00 PM Hartford Wolf Pack @ Syracuse Crunch

Wednesday 11/11/26 7:00 PM Laval Rocket @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 11/13/26 7:00 PM Toronto Marlies @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 11/14/26 6:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets

Wednesday 11/18/26 7:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 11/21/26 7:00 PM Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch

Wednesday 11/25/26 11:00 AM Syracuse Crunch @ Hamilton Hammers

Friday 11/27/26 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans

Saturday 11/28/26 7:00 PM Laval Rocket @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 12/4/26 7:00 PM Toronto Marlies @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 12/5/26 7:00 PM Hamilton Hammers @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 12/11/26 7:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 12/12/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Belleville Senators

Sunday 12/13/26 4:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Toronto Marlies

Wednesday 12/16/26 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans

Friday 12/18/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Cleveland Monsters

Saturday 12/19/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Cleveland Monsters

Sunday 12/27/26 3:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans

Tuesday 12/29/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Toronto Marlies

Wednesday 12/30/26 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Hamilton Hammers

Saturday 1/2/27 5:00 PM Lehigh Valley Phantoms @ Syracuse Crunch

Sunday 1/3/27 3:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets

Wednesday 1/6/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Cleveland Monsters

Thursday 1/7/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Cleveland Monsters

Saturday 1/9/27 7:00 PM Laval Rocket @ Syracuse Crunch

Wednesday 1/13/27 7:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 1/15/27 7:00 PM WBS Penguins @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 1/16/27 6:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ WBS Penguins

Monday 1/18/27 1:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 1/22/27 7:00 PM Hershey Bears @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 1/23/27 7:00 PM Toronto Marlies @ Syracuse Crunch

Wednesday 1/27/27 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans

Friday 1/29/27 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley Phantoms @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 1/30/27 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Wednesday 2/3/27 7:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 2/5/27 7:00 PM Cleveland Monsters @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 2/6/27 5:00 PM Cleveland Monsters @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 2/12/27 7:00 PM Providence Bruins @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 2/13/27 7:00 PM Cleveland Monsters @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 2/19/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Belleville Senators

Saturday 2/20/27 4:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Belleville Senators

Wednesday 2/24/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Hershey Bears

Friday 2/26/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets

Saturday 2/27/27 7:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 3/5/27 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday 3/6/27 6:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday 3/7/27 3:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Providence Bruins

Friday 3/12/27 7:05 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Rochester Americans

Saturday 3/13/27 5:00 PM Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch

Sunday 3/14/27 3:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 3/20/27 4:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Belleville Senators

Sunday 3/21/27 4:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Toronto Marlies

Wednesday 3/24/27 7:00 PM Springfield Thunderbirds @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 3/26/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets

Saturday 3/27/27 7:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch

Friday 4/2/27 7:00 PM Syracuse Crunch @ Utica Comets

Saturday 4/3/27 7:00 PM Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch

Sunday 4/4/27 3:00 PM Utica Comets @ Syracuse Crunch

Wednesday 4/7/27 7:00 PM Cleveland Monsters @ Syracuse Crunch

Saturday 4/10/27 5:00 PM Rochester Americans @ Syracuse Crunch

Sunday 4/11/27 3:00 PM Hamilton Hammers @ Syracuse Crunch

Syracuse Crunch season tickets, partial season tickets and flex packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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