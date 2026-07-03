Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Elliot Desnoyers to AHL Contract

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Elliot Desnoyers to a one-year AHL contract, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Desnoyers, 24, appeared in 18 games with the Iowa Wild last season tallying four points (1g, 3a). He also skated in 45 games with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL recording 31 points (10g, 21a).

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound blueline has played in 205 career AHL games with the Wild and Lehigh Valley Phantoms since 2022. He made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 25, 2023 and appeared in four NHL games with the Flyers during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his professional career, the St-Hyacinthe, Quebec native spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats from 2018 to 2022 tallying 203 points (86g, 117a) in 220 career games.

Desnoyers was originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round, 135th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.