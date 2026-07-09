Hartford Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the club's full schedule for the 2026-27 season.

The club's 30 th anniversary season begins on the road on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. The Wolf Pack will face off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, at 7:05 p.m. This marks the second time in three seasons that the Wolf Pack open the season in Allentown.

It is also the fifth straight season in which the club will open on the road.

The Pack is back at PeoplesBank Arena on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, for the annual home opener. For the second consecutive season, the Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their schedule against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Home opener weekend ends on Sunday, Oct. 11, when the Laval Rocket come to town for a 3:00 p.m. faceoff.

The Wolf Pack will see some new faces this coming season. Returning to the schedule are the Milwaukee Admirals, Rockford IceHogs, and Chicago Wolves.

It marks the first time since the 2024-25 season that the Wolf Pack will play the Admirals and IceHogs. This will be the first time the Wolf Pack and Wolves faceoff since the 2002-03 season.

The Wolf Pack will visit Rockford (1/30/27, 8:00 p.m.), Chicago (1/31/27, 4:00 p.m.), and Milwaukee (2/2/27, 8:00 p.m.) on a three-game road trip. The Admirals will visit Hartford on Nov. 21 (6:00 p.m.), the Wolves on Jan. 20 (6:30 p.m.), and the IceHogs on Mar. 3 (6:30 p.m.).

For the first time ever, the Wolf Pack will battle it out with the Hamilton Hammers. The sides will play twice against each other this season, with the first meeting coming in Hamilton on Oct. 29 (7:00 p.m.). The Hammers come to town on Mar. 10 (6:30 p.m.).

The 'School Day Game' is back in Hartford for the fourth consecutive season. The Wolf Pack will welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11:00 a.m.

Thanksgiving weekend returns to PeoplesBank Arena with two games on the docket. The Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds will battle it out in the 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest' on Friday, Nov. 27 at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29, at 3:00 p.m.

The 2026-27 season concludes with two Atlantic Division showdowns. The final home game of the regular season takes place on Friday, Apr. 9, at 7:00 p.m. when the Thunderbirds come to town. The season concludes on Sunday, Apr. 11, at 3:05 p.m. when the Wolf Pack visit the Providence Bruins.

The Wolf Pack will face 15 opponents during the 2026-27 season. They'll face each of the other six teams in the Atlantic Division, six of the eight teams in the North Division, and three of the teams in the Central Division.

Atlantic Division: Charlotte Checkers (8 GP, 4 H, 4 A), Hershey Bears (6 GP, 3 H, 3 A), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6 GP, 3 H, 3 A), Providence Bruins (12 GP, 6 H, 6 A), Springfield Thunderbirds (12 GP, 6 H, 6 A), and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6 GP, 3 H, 3 A).

North Division: Belleville Senators (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Hamilton Hammers (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Laval Rocket (4 GP, 2 H, 2 A), Rochester Americans (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Syracuse Crunch (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), and Utica Comets (4 GP, 2 H, 2 A)

Central Division: Chicago Wolves (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Milwaukee Admirals (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), and Rockford IceHogs (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A)







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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