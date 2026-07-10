Hartford Wolf Pack Ink G Gabriel Carriere

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed goaltender Gabriel Carriere to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Carriere, 25, appeared in 31 games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda during the 2025-26 campaign. As a member of the Barracuda, Carriere posted a record of 15-12-5 with a .896 save percentage, 2.76 goals against average, and one shutout.

He set career-high marks in games played (31), wins (15), save percentage (.896) and goals against average (2.76).

In addition to his time in San Jose, Carriere appeared in four games with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, going 1-3-0 with a .925 save percentage, 3.02 goals against average, and one shutout.

The native of Ottawa, ON, played four seasons of college hockey prior to joining the San Jose Sharks organization. In 89 career games at the Univ. of Vermont, Carriere went 28-50-8 with a .908 save percentage, 2.75 goals against average, and four shutouts.

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American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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